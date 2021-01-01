Who is Pinki Chaudhary: Hindu Raksha Dal chief Pinki Chaudhary who surrendered in Delhi knows all the details, who is Pinki Chaudhary, knows everything about him

Pinky Chowdhury on the supporter’s shoulder.

Pinki Chaudhary, who was accused of making hate speeches on Jantar Mantar, surrendered at Delhi’s Mandir Marg police station on Tuesday. Pinky, who arrived with a huge crowd of supporters, was greeted by the crowd wearing a wreath and carrying her on her shoulders before she surrendered. This is not the first time that Pinky Chaudhary’s name has been in the headlines for some wrong reasons. We will tell you who Pinky Chaudhary is and what her history is …Bhupendra Sharma alias Pinki Chaudhary or Pinki Bhaiya. Pinki, who lives in Ghaziabad, once tried to attack Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Pinki Chaudhary had also claimed responsibility for the violence at JNU last year. He is associated with an organization called Hindu Raksha Dal. Chaudhary had set up the organization in 2013. It had 1 lakh registered members till last year. Most of the members come from Delhi-NCR.

Old relationship with arguments

In January 2014, the organization was accused of attacking the Aam Aadmi Party’s Kaushambi office. Police had arrested Chaudhary and others in the case. Last year, Pinky Chaudhary also claimed responsibility for attacking students on the JNU campus. However, Pinky’s hand was not confirmed in the attack. Chaudhary keeps arguing for something to stay in the headlines, it is said that 7-8 cases have been registered against him in various police stations in Delhi-NCR.

When threatened on live TV

Pinky Chaudhary was live on a news channel a few days ago. There, Chaudhary had said about his Ferrari, ‘Where are we hiding? Why are 50 cops going to our house at 2pm? What crime have we committed? Chaudhary claimed that he did not make provocative announcements. His attitude sharpened when he was questioned. “If other people don’t agree, we work to convince them,” he said.

Pinki Chowdhury News: Photo of Pinki Chowdhury absconding with weapons in provocative sloganeering case goes viral, Delhi Police are conducting raids

The Minorities Commission had issued a notice to the police

The National Minorities Commission has issued a notice to the police in this regard. The commission has said that strict action should be taken against the incident. In a notice issued by the commission’s deputy commissioner Atif Rashid, the deputy commissioner of police was asked what action has been taken against those who made anti-Muslim declarations.

