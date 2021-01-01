Yogi Janmashtami celebrations: Janmashtami: An old photo of CM Yogi with ‘Kanha’ went viral on Janmashtami day, BJP leaders wrote – ‘Most Beautiful Picture’ – Yogi Adityanath’s picture with boy in Krishna Janmashtami

Shri Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated all over the country. Pooja and various programs are being organized from Mathura to Delhi. Meanwhile, a photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is going viral on social media. In this photo, he is seen holding a small child in the form of Kanha.Several BJP leaders have shared this picture from their social media handles. Sharing this photo on his Facebook page, BJP leader Jayant Sinha wrote – ‘Today’s most beautiful picture, Jai Shri Krishna.’

Photo of Gorakhpur

We will tell you that this picture is two years old and dates back to the time when CM Yogi went to Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur to celebrate Janmashtami. Haryana BJP IT cell chief Arun Yadav also shared the picture from his Twitter account. He wrote, ‘Today’s most beautiful picture is Jai Shri Krishna.’

… when the yogi broke the protocol for the child

Seeing a boy in the form of Kanhaiya, immediately lifting him on his lap, the Chief Yogi said Jai Kanhaiya Lal. In the meantime, breaking protocol, he also raised Kanha. In this picture, the Chief Minister is holding a boy dressed as Yogi Kanha. This photo of two-year-old Goraksha Peethadhishwar is being shared a lot on social media.

The Yogi reached Mathura at this time

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Kanha has reached Mathura this year on the occasion of Janmashtami. Here is his two-hour program. After four in the evening, they will also perform darshan-pujan in the temple of Krishna’s birthplace.

