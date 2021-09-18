Trevor Bauer’s season ends with an extension of his vacation

While MLB often allows the criminal process to run before serving his or her sentence, a conviction, charge, or arrest is not required for a player to be suspended. Since MLB and the players’ union created a policy in 2015 governing domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse, 13 players have been suspended after an investigation, many of them without charge, over 15. With a ban of up to 162 games has been suspended.

MLB’s investigation into Bauer also includes an incident that surfaced in a Washington Post article last month that described how an Ohio woman punched and strangled her without consent during sex against her last year. After alleging strangulation, a protective order was sought against him. According to the report, which relied on sealed court records and other documents, the woman left six weeks after filing the request and after Bauer’s lawyers threatened legal action. bauer report is called “a false narrative” and accused the woman of attempted extortion.

Bauer, who won the National League Cy Young Award in 2020, signed a free-agent deal for three years with the Dodgers, the reigning World Series champions and guaranteed $102 million during the last off-season. He has an 8-5 record and 2.59 ERA this season for the Dodgers, but hasn’t pitched since June 28.

Ozuna was also placed on administrative leave

On Friday, MLB placed Atlanta Braves star outfielder Marcel Ozuna on seven-day administrative leave as the league continues to investigate his arrest, an MLB official said.

Ozuna, 30, was arrested in May on charges of aggravated strangulation and misdemeanor family violence after officers with the Sandy Spring Police Department in suburban Atlanta were told they saw him attack his wife.

On Thursday, Ozuna entered a pretrial diversion program in which, if he met the requirements, his charges would be dropped, according to a report in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The felony charges against Ozuna were dropped but he faced misdemeanor charges of family violence battery and simple assault.

Ozuna will remain under observation for six months as he meets a range of requirements, including a 24-week Family Violence Intervention Program and at least 200 hours of community service. Supervision can be reduced to three months if he meets the requirements early and has no violent contact with his wife.