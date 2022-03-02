Trevor Zegras scores late on power play, Ducks beat Bruins



Trevor Zagras scored a power-play goal with 21.6 seconds left to give Anaheim Duck a 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

Ricard Raquel, Isaac Lundestrom and Adam Henrik scored in the first period and John Gibson made 31 saves for the Ducks, who have lost their last two games and five of the last seven in regulation.

“I think our power play is going pretty well tonight,” said Zegras, who also had an assistant. “The first, we scored. The second, we were in their zone, it seemed like five minutes. And the third, obviously, we scored late.”

Nick Foligano and Brandon Carlo each had a goal and an assist for the Bruins, who stopped their five-game winning streak. David Pasternak also scored and Linas Ulmark allowed four goals in 28 shots.

“A disappointing finish, obviously, but we at least got our game,” said coach Bruce Cassidy. “But on the positive side, we’ve found a way to get back into the game. Some of those games have been lost 6, 7-1 against us this year.”

Zagras won it with a wrist shot from the left circle after Charlie McAvoy was called for hooking up. Zegras praised Sonny Milano for setting a crucial screen in his 14th season, his fourth goal in a power play.

“He was an incredible net front this year in terms of winning the Pak war, tipping Pak. I mean, the only reason I scored on his screen,” said Zagras. “Ulmark, I don’t think he saw it. Sony was standing right in front of him, so I mean, I was able to give him all the credit there.”

Despite returning a two-goal lead after a 3-1 lead after striking twice in the last 2:07 of the first period, postal captain Ryan Getzlaf has preferred the restraint shown by his teammates.

“I thought we’ve done a pretty good job of keeping the head even throughout the game. Even there in the end, I thought we were pushing for a goal,” said Getzlaf, who had three assists. “I think the mentality that came with the game was much better, much healthier than what you need at this time of year.”

Cassidy was frustrated at first, starting when Lundestrom jumped into the Cam Fowler rebound after a shaky forecheck created a turnover, which Henrik followed with a weird-man rush leaving 56.7 left.

“It looked like we weren’t going to get over it even though we weren’t at our best. And then we had some bad breakdowns. We didn’t just manage the pucks, we didn’t defend our nets. Suddenly, it was 3-1,” Cassidy said.

The Bruins have conceded just one goal in the first period of their previous five games and have never looked back after 20 minutes.

They then put up a lot of fights, with Carlo cutting 3-2 at 8:45 seconds when Gibson couldn’t manage his shot from the blue line through the traffic and it went in.

Pasternak tied it in the third period at 3-all 1:52 when his one-time Anaheim defender deflected both Brendan Guhle and center-back Sam Carrick, and it looked like it would be enough to save at least one point before the Gegras heroism. .

“I remember that age and you scored big goals like that, those are the things you remember,” said Getzlaf. “It’s great for her energy level and what she does with our group when she’s sparking it.”

Zegras is up to 41 points in his electric rookie season, and Getzlaf is working to ensure that the next face of the franchise knows what it takes to succeed when opponents are focused on stopping him.

“No one in this league will give you anything for free. And the more he plays, the more he will do, the more attention he will get,” said Getzlaf. “It’s a big deal when other parties are worried about what you’re doing.”

Note: Raquel scored the 153rd goal of his career, tying Steve Ruchin the fifth goal in franchise history. Henrique has scored at least 10 goals in 11 consecutive seasons. … Ulmark allowed three goals in the first period 27 starts for the first time this season. Pasternak has five goals and four assists in those six game points streaks. … Bruins F. Thomas Nosek had two assists.

Coming next

Bruins: Thursday night in Vegas.

Duck: Host Vegas on Friday night.