Trey Lance reminds George Kittle of one particular Pro Bowl QB



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

With all that currently occupying the hearts and heads of San Francisco fans lost in the news of Debo Samuel, the fact that the 49ers could enter the next fall with both Super Bowl ambitions and a new quarterback. That could be unsettling, the 49ers tight end George Keatle worried but something seems to be happening.

Kettle “I’m an athlete. ” Podcast

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Kettle’s reference was to the talent displayed by Trey Lance, the third overall pick in last April’s draft. Lance is widely regarded as the San Francisco 2022-23 starter, replacing Jimmy Garoppolo.

Given Jimmy G’s success and limited action as Lance’s rookie (he’s only been in six games with two starts), there are a lot of questions surrounding the team’s (possible) decision to treat out the trek.

His talent should not be one of them.

“Some of what you’ve seen (Lance) do on the field is, ‘Holy Cow, I can’t wait for him to pass me by,'” Kettle said. I am an athlete.

If Lance finally throws a pass at Kettle, viewers could confuse the 21-year-old quarterback with one of the league’s top gun slingers living in AFC East.

“He reminds me the most of Josh Allen,” Keattle said. “Josh Allen is established and has to prove himself on the trek on the football field, but I think he can remove the chains on his legs. He’s a big body. He can take hits. He wants to act. He has a cannon. Arm, it’s crazy.”

At least physically, Lance-Allen adds to the comparison. Buffalo’s superstar QB stands at around 6’5 and 240 pounds. The lens is only an inch smaller and about 15 pounds lighter. But it’s Allen’s game, not his body that Nainers fans expect Lance Mirror.

In just four seasons, Allen has thrown 103 touchdowns against just 43 interceptions and added 31 more scores to the ground. Following his 2020 season, he was named 2nd Team All-Pro. More importantly, there was constant competition with Allen under the Buffalo Center.

San Francisco will certainly be happy to achieve similar results to Lance. And the kettle seems to be as expected. “He can roll out right and throw it 50 yards diagonally in a line,” Keattle said. “There aren’t many people who can do that. He’s crazy.”

Talk about a San Francisco treat.