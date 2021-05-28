Trey Smith – Net Worth, Age, Bio, Mother, Wiki, Family

Trey Smith – Net Price, Age, Bio, Mom, Wiki, Family



Trey Smith is a well-known DJ from California. Discover Trey Smith Net Price, Age, Bio, Mom, Wiki, Family, Birthday, Top, Spouse, Family, Schooling, Youngsters & extra.

Willard Carroll Smith III extensively referred to as Trey Smith is the primary son of Will Smith from his first marriage. Trey is a well-known DJ and an actor. His DJ alias is AcE, and has proved his abilities on completely different venues all around the world.

Trey Smith Age and extra

Trey Smith (born November 11, 1992) is 28 years previous as of 2021. He’s wished by his household, buddies, and followers on November 11, which makes his zodiac signal to be Scorpio.

Biography: Family, Schooling

Trey Smith was born to Will Smith and Sheree Zampino. Though his dad and mom weren’t collectively for a very long time, he’s liked each by his father and his mom. Trey has three siblings, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith from his father’s facet and Jodie Fletcher from his mom’s facet. He attended Oaks Christian Excessive College positioned in West lake village, California. After finishing his highschool research, he enrolled at Arizona College in Flagstaff, Arizona. There he was part of the soccer program and performed as a large receiver.

Trey Smith Net Price

The web price of Trey Smith is $3 million as of 2021. He earns a superb sum of cash by means of his thriving profession as a DJ as he’s paid an enormous wage for making appearances in varied venues and music festivals. The success of his father as an actor has additionally helped him stay a lavish life-style. The earnings from his performing profession has additionally helped him elevate his financial institution stability.

Net Price in 2021 $3 million Annual Earnings $250 thousand Belongings Underneath Analysis

Performing Profession

Trey’s soccer profession was going very nicely however later he realized his future was not on soccer and went on to construct his profession as a DJ. Among the sources additionally famous that he labored as a reporter for a brief time frame. He sprang his journey as a DJ was in December of 2012, the place each of his dad and mom had been current.

Trey is likely one of the most demanded DJs in Los Angeles and has performed many venues all internationally together with the Self-importance Truthful Pre-Oscar celebration in February 2013. Performing as a DJ on the half, helped him achieve extra recognition. Within the performing discipline, he has finished two episodes of the present, ‘All of Us’, co-created by his father and stepmother, and appeared within the music video of his father’s monitor, ‘Simply the Two of Us’.

Top and Weight

Trey Smith is roughly 6 ft tall and weighs about 69 kg. He inherited attractiveness from his father’s facet and charming character from his mom’s facet. He has the smoothest afro over his head.

Who’s Smith Courting?

Trey Smith has been romantically linked with a couple of ladies until now however he has not formally revealed any details about his private life. Some sources mentions that he’s at present single and extra targeted on his profession.

Is he Married?

Trey Smith has not settled down with any ladies until now and has additionally not been a father but. We’ll replace you as quickly as he reveals about his wedding ceremony within the media.

Fast Bio and Wiki

Fundamental Data Full Actual Title Willard Carroll Smith III Date of Delivery November 11, 1992 Age 28 years previous Birthday November 11 Nick Title Trey Family Title Smith Delivery Place Los Angeles, California Present Residence California Gender Male Career DJ, Actor Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Faith Christianity Solar Signal Scorpio Awards Underneath Assessment Bodily Stats Top in Toes 6 ft Weight in Kg 69 kg Top in Meter 1.83 m Weight in Lbs 152 lbs Measurement Unavailable Hair Shade Black Eye Shade Brown Shoe Dimension (US) 9 Tattoo None Family Father Will Smith Mom Sheree Zampino Brother(s) Jaden Smith Sister(s) Willow Smith, Jodie Fletcher Grandfather Not Made Public Grandmother Title Not Discovered Private Life Marital Standing Single Girlfriend Single Spouse Not Married But Son(s) Not Related Daughter(s) Not Gave Delivery But Schooling Highest Qualification Diploma in Arts Excessive College Oaks Christian Excessive College Faculty Not Joined College Arizona College Profiles Fb, Instagram, Twitter

