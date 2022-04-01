Trey Wingo breaks down highly anticipated NCAA men’s Final Four: ‘You can’t script this’



March Madness is arguably second only to the Super Bowl when it comes to betting on the majority of fans of major sporting events.

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four will be held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Saturday and the National Championship will be played on Monday. Over the weekend at Big Easy, Caesars and Caesars Sportsbook will have some exciting experiences for fans in their property – Horror New Orleans and Horseshoe Bosier City.

Trey Wingo, Caesar’s chief trend officer and former ESPN commentator, told Gadget Clock Digital that the first two rounds of the men’s tournament are huge in the world of betting.

“It’s like Christmas. The first four days – Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday – mean, the (sportsbook) entry line is full,” Wingo said. “The first two rounds of the tournament, outside of any NFL Sunday, and obviously the Super Bowl, are one of the biggest weeks of the year.”

The final four of this year will feature some of the NCAA’s top programs. In their first meeting of the tournament, the Marquee match will be between Duke and North Carolina, while Kansas and Villanova will fight for the right to play in the national championship.

“This is the only final four in NCAA history where each team represented has won multiple championships and they have all won at least three,” Wingo said. “North Carolina has six, Duke five and Kansas and Villanova three each. Based on the title race alone, this is the biggest final four we’ve seen.

“So, you really throw in that these four teams have literally won half of the last 16 NCAA tournaments. That’s another thing. These four programs, however, have a percentage of the top five wins in the tournament. And if that’s not enough, you have Duke and They’ve had their first NCAA tournament meeting in 258 showdowns in North Carolina. I mean, you can’t script that. “

Wingo noted how closely the four teams are intertwined.

“There’s another madness here. Duke and North Carolina only made it to the same Final Four once. That was in 1991. Duke beat UNLV 79-77 in a semis and North Carolina lost to Kansas. Duke beat Kansas (coach Mike Krzyzewski). ) And Duke’s first NCAA Championship, “said Wingo.

“Well, what’s lost is that the best player in the North Carolina squad scored 25 points in the national semifinals that year, named Hubert Davis, who has just become the head coach of North Carolina, trying to stop Duke and Mike from scoring in that championship.”

“If you send it to a Hollywood screenwriter, they will say it’s very clear.”

According to Caesar, Duke (-190) is the favorite in this game against North Carolina (+160). Kansas (-200) Favorite to win against Villanova (+170).

When it comes to who wins the national championship, Wingo told Gadget Clock Digital that he thinks it will be a story book for Krajiszewski and Duke facing Kansas.

“If I were a bettor – and I am today – I would be leaning towards Duke in that race (against North Carolina) and I would be leaning towards Kansas in the other semis due to injury (to Villanover Justin Moore),” he said.

“Now, think of it this way: we have a scenario, if we look at it, the reunion of the 1991 national championship – the Duke against Kansas – which was Krzyzewski’s first NCAA Championship, and then it will be his last.”

This will be the Final Four at the Superdome for the first time since Caesar sponsored it. The last time the games were played was in 2012 when it was called the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Kentucky lost to Kansas in that game.

Wingo says fans can experience other VIP events as well and sports personality Rachel Dimita is ready to shoot a few episodes of the web series “Over / Under”.