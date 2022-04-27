Trey Wingo on NFL Draft’s Las Vegas debut, marathon ESPN broadcast, uncertainty around No. 1 pick



The NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas for the first time since the league came to embrace sports gambling and all the dollars and cents that come with it.

The draft will be hosted by Caesar Entertainment, the official casino sponsor of the NFL. The NFL Draft Theater and NFL Draft Experience will be next to the Caesar Forum and behind the High Roller, which is located above the link and the rest of the Las Vegas Strip.

Trey Wingo, Caesar’s chief trend officer and former ESPN broadcaster, told Gadget Clock Digital in a recent interview that having the draft in the world’s entertainment capital was most understandable to him.

“I’m old enough to remember 2014 when the NFL stopped Tony Romo from the Fantasy Football Convention at a Vegas hotel and now that we’re out of the Las Vegas riders and down the road, times change, things evolve,” Wingo said. “Once the Supreme Court overturns that ruling, all bets are off. The NFL is really good about two things – making money and keeping our focus throughout the year. It was a huge market for them and it worked really well.

“Ten years ago, I would say you’re crazy. Now, it makes all the money in the world.”

Wingo will work with his former ESPN colleague Kenny Main to take some of Caesar’s social media accounts, which he jokingly said could be “a disaster and it could be great.” Wingo says he will read a lot and give feedback and analyze the draft picks, as well as talk to some Pro Football Hall of Famers and other NFL legends.

“The draft is the ultimate crapshoot so it should be in Vegas to make sense in every sense of the world. Every pick, whether you believe it or not, rolls the dice,” he added.

NFL Draft 2022: At least 3 quarterbacks could be taken in first round, experts predict

Wingo got his first experience broadcasting in draft for ESPN in 2000. He described to Gadget Clock Digital what a marathon it was.

“We did a live stream of the draft from ESPN Sports Zone. I and five other players I’ve never met before – five NFL players talking about the draft. And when I tell you it was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life.” There were 15 minutes between picks. We had five players and five microphones. There was no commercial break. No one could say, ‘Hey, you talk …’ Brother, I felt like someone was hitting me on the head with a golf club. Tired, but also funny.

“Then I started working on drafts with Jaus (Ron Zawarski) and (Meryl Hughes) and finally took two and three days. And then for five years in a row I was the main host of the draft. There’s nothing like it. There is no other way to describe it, it’s just fun. “

This year’s draft could be as chaotic and “fun” as ever.

There has been no clear-cut No. 1 pick as has been the case in recent years Aidan Hutchinson, Travan Walker and Evan Neal have been rumored to be picking a potential top pick if the Jacksonville Jaguars go clockwise.

Wingo says the Georgia Standout Walker is going No. 1 in the Caesars Sportsbook.

“But that’s what makes this draft fun, isn’t it? Six of the last seven drafts were doing quarterback No. 1. In fact, this will be the sixth time since 2001 when a quarterback will not go to No. 1. But someone is going to reach a quarterback because they always do. Wingo says.

Jerry Rice recalls NFL Draft concerns: ‘I never thought I’d be drafted’

“Since 2001, there was only one draft where a quarterback was not taken in the top three and that was in 2013 when EJ Manuel Buffalo finished 16th overall. Since the end we have had at least three quarterbacks in the first round. Six drafts, the longest ever When James (Winston) and Marcus Mariota went one and two in 2015. People always say they’re not going to draft a quarterback yet. Someone like that, I had to get a quarterback because it’s such a quarterback-driven league. “

Tensions surrounding Neil escalated into the days leading up to the draft when Hutchinson announced he was going to be a pro since he was a pro. And that’s because, Wingo said, because “no one knows anything this year.”

“They’re all terrified. The draft is a really good deep draft. There are good players because of the Covid years, you know, the fifth, fifth- and sixth-year seniors are getting those extra years. There are a lot of good players. The draft. Wingo says.

NFL Draft 2022: Analysts predict that ‘culture-changers’ will pick up Jaguar numbers. 1 pic

He compared this year’s talent crop to the 2013 event when three offensive linemen were picked in the first four elections.

“No one knows. This is going to be the worst year of all time for the Mock Draft. The carnage is going to be real and spectacular. And we also have eight teams that have not been selected in the first round. This has never happened before. I don’t think all eight teams will use multiple first-round picks. We had a maximum of six, “he said.

“You picked a superstar, combined it with real uncertainty,” Wingo added, adding that even when Cleveland Browns picked Miles Garrett No. 1 in 2017, everyone knew he was going to be a guy.

The Jaguar Clock will be on Thursday night at 8 ET.

The only thing that is certain is that nothing is certain and the Jaguars can take anyone. Last year, the team drafted Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 pick.