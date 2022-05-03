Tri-State area reacts to leaked draft of Supreme Court Roe v. Wade abortion case opinion



NEW YORK (WABC) — Reaction is pouring in across the Tri-State area Tuesday after an apparent draft Supreme Court opinion opinion obtained by Politico shows the panel’s conservative majority of justices is ready to overturn nearly 50 years of established abortion rights precedent since Roe v. Wade.

As soon as the story broke Monday night, people began gathering outside the Supreme Court, some sitting with candles, some chanting about the apparent author of the draft opinion, Justice Samuel Alito.

“Sadly, while enraging, this news is hardly surprising,” New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said. “This court, stacked with Trump appointees, could not be trusted to protect women’s reproductive rights.”

Murphy called on Congress to pass federal legislation protecting a woman’s reproductive rights.

“If that means reforming the filibuster, then we need to reform the filibuster,” he said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said her state would “welcome with open arms” those who need access to abortion.

“I refuse to let my new granddaughter have to fight for the rights that generations have fought for & won, rights that she should be guaranteed,” she posted on Twitter. “For anyone who needs access to care, our state will welcome you with open arms. Abortion will always be safe & accessible in New York.”

In our area, a protest in support of reproductive rights planned for 5 p.m. in Foley Square is one of many happening across the country.

“New York City knows that a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions is hers and hers alone,” Mayor Eric Adams said on Twitter. “This potential assault on their freedom by right wing extremists cannot stand. We’re ready to fight like hell.”

Attorney General Letitia James is headlining the Foley Square rally, joining what organizers call “hundreds of advocacy groups, elected officials, and concerned New Yorkers at a rally in support of abortions rights in this nation.”

Additionally, New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams was joined on the steps of City Hall by the Council’s Women’s Caucus and women’s reproductive rights advocates to express support for abortion rights and urge a final Supreme Court opinion that protects the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

“A woman’s right to control our own reproductive health choice is not only a decades-long federally protected right, but it’s also an essential human right of self-determination,” Adrienne Adams said. ” That right has been under assault across the United States, really since day one. But here we are in the year 2022. You would think it was the year 1950…it is clear that our worst fears are coming true.”

Planned Parenthood posted its response on Twitter.

“Let’s be clear: This is a draft opinion,” the organization wrote. “It’s outrageous, it’s unprecedented, but it is not final. Abortion is your right – and it is STILL LEGAL.”

Anti-abortion advocates, however, embraced the draft opinion.

“If the draft opinion made public tonight is the final opinion of the court, we wholeheartedly applaud the decision,” the group Susan B. Anthony List tweeted.

Some states had already been preparing for the potential that the high court could weaken or overturn Roe, including Connecticut, which recently passed legislation protecting abortion providers in their states from lawsuits.

“Our state continues to take the steps necessary to protect and expand reproductive rights,” Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont tweeted. “Tonight, @LGSusanB and I say it louder and with more resolve than ever before, we will do everything in our power to defend abortion rights in Connecticut.”

