Tri-State officials making major changes to mask mandates, other COVID restrictions



NEW YORK — Tri-State officials are making major changes to mask mandates and other COVID restrictions.

New York will end its statewide school mask mandate Wednesday, along with the Archdiocese of New York.

Mayor Eric Adams says he plans to end the indoor mask mandate for New York City schools a week from Monday.

As CBS2’s John Dias reported, the road to recovery seems more positive with each passing day, as some restrictions start to ease.

“This is not just an instinct, a reaction, a gut feeling,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday.

The governor said she is following the science and lifting the state’s mask mandate in schools and child care settings effective Wednesday. New York Catholic schools will also end their mandate that same day.

Hochul pointed to the latest CDC recommendations.

“You do it based on listening to the experts. You do it based on metrics and data that are reliable,” she said.

She added that children and school staff still have the option to wear masks.

“I’m still wearing, he’s still wearing. So we don’t know yet how to feel,” parent Mihala Sando told CBS2.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Outdoor mask use ends Monday for New York City schools, and the mayor says as long as numbers keep dropping, he will eliminate the school mask mandate altogether on March 7 for the nearly one million city school children in the country’s largest school system. The final decision won’t come until Friday.

“I think it’s a long time coming, and it’s worth a shot,” parent Jesse Feldman said.

In another big step for the Big Apple, a week from Monday, patrons of bars, restaurants, theaters and other public venues will no longer have to show their vaccine cards at the door to get in, as long as case numbers don’t spike again.

“I’m happy to hear it — if we can get away with it scientifically — because I think, boy we’ve got to restart New York all the way,” said New Yorker Tom Fountain.

Meanwhile, New Jersey and Connecticut already announced when they will end their mask mandates in schools.

The requirements are being lifted Monday in Connecticut, followed by March 7 in New Jersey.

As of last Friday, the federal government lifted the nationwide requirement for wearing masks on school buses.