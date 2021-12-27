Tri-State Unwraps a Wet and Cold Christmas Morning – Gadget Clock





Freezing rain could create dangerous road conditions for drivers across the tri-state on Monday night.

Temperatures are expected to dip down near freezing with wind chills in the 20s early Monday before clouds increase through the day, Storm Team 4 says. A wintry mix is possible during the late afternoon and evening and will likely create slick roads for commuters as rain freezes on contact.

A winter weather advisory is in effect farther out west but our area will still feel some impact. Significant moisture will stay west of New York City, but certain spots could see a light mix of rain, snow and sleet during the evening.

The damp weather should wrap up by midnight Tuesday, and we warm up into the upper 40s, but then rain returns Wednesday and Thursday.

It’s still early, but New Year’s Eve looks to be dry with highs around 45 degrees before the thread of even more rain returns New Year’s Day.

