Trial of Theranos’ Elizabeth Holmes: News, updates, and more

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder and CEO of discredited blood testing company Theranos, is being tried for 12 charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The trial is expected to last till December.

Theranos was valued at as much as $9 billion, and Holmes was a Silicon Valley darling, sporting a black turtleneck that prompted comparisons to Steve Jobs. That is, until John Carrerou’s exposé was published. Wall Street Journal. In that article, Carrerou wrote that Theranos was only using its device for a handful of tests and that other employees were concerned that the device was not accurate.

Then it turned out that Theranos’ laboratories were not up to par and its partnerships with Safeway and Walgreens fell apart. In addition, Theranos canceled two years of test results. Eventually, Holmes was banned from the operating lab, and Theranos was disbanded in 2018. The question now is whether Holmes deliberately misled patients and investors.