Trial set for ex-Angels employee over role in Tyler Skaggs’ death



Tyler, a former Los Angeles employee, is set to stand trial in Texas on charges of supplying drugs to Tyler Scags, who caused his overdose death, where Scags died in 2019.

Eric Prescott has been charged with drug distribution and drug conspiracy in the death of K. Scags. The jury election is set to begin on Tuesday in a trial that has been postponed several times.

Federal prosecutors allege in court documents who received the oxycodone pills from various sources and distributed them at least between 2017 and 2019 among the Scags and others. Prosecutors say he used the pills himself

The 27-year-old Scags was found dead in his suburban Dallas hotel room on July 1, 2019, before the start of the four-match series against the Texas Rangers. The first game is postponed.

A coroner’s report said Scags died of suffocation in his vomit with a toxic mixture of alcohol and fentanyl and oxycodone drugs in his system, which he is accused of supplying.

Who was Angels Director of Communications, and he served as their public relations liaison on many road trips. He was put on leave shortly after Scags’ death, and did not return to the team.

Team officials said they were not aware that Scags was an opioid user and did not know if any staff members were supplying drugs to the players.

Five key league pitchers and former Angels infielder CJ Krone are on the government’s witness list. Most will testify as to who supplied the drugs to Scags and others, according to court records.

Boston’s Garrett Richards, who has spent his first eight major league seasons with the Angels, will testify who once asked him for unused oxycodone pills, according to prosecutors, who declined to comment through a spokesman.

K’s attorneys did not return a message for comment. Who has been liberated in his own recognition.

Prosecutors allege that the day before Scags was found dead, K had provided Scags with fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

K received oxycodone pills from various sources and sometimes distributed them at the home stadium in Angels, where Kay’s office was located, prosecutors said in court documents. Residues of oxycodone and fentanyl were found at his work desk, documents say.

Andrew Heiney of the New York Yankees, a close friend of the Scags when they were classmates, is on the witness list along with Cam Bedrosian, Matt Harvey and Blake Parker, along with three other former Angels.

The government filing says Henny will testify about his efforts to reach the scags the day he is found dead and there is an interaction between K and the scags.

According to the court filing, K spent nearly a month in drug rehab for oxycodone use in April 2019, just over two months before Scags died. Who was on that Texas tour.

Prosecutors wrote in one of their filings, “Evidence of who was a drug user is relevant to show Kay’s motives and his chances of getting oxycodone pills.”