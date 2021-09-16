Tribals travel by helicopter: Tribals travel by helicopter: Shivraj Singh Chouhan took four elderly tribals in a government helicopter, they are our gods:

Alirajpur

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with tribals) is currently holding a Jandarshan Yatra. He was in MP’s Alirajpur district on Wednesday. Chief ministers are always in the spotlight because of their style. He also showed a different style on Wednesday. He has made the dream of four old tribals come true. The Chief Minister has turned the four around in a helicopter.

The tribals had traveled by helicopter for the first time. These people have traveled from Ranbaida to Sejawada in CM’s helicopter. These tribesmen had never taken a helicopter ride before. One can guess from their situation that they did not even have slippers to wear. The two tribesmen aboard the helicopter were barefoot and in half pants. Those on board the helicopter included Dariyav Singh, Mangal Singh, Richu Singh Baghel and Jodh Singh. All are from different villages in Alirajpur district.

Everyone looks happy

At the same time, all the tribal people are looking very happy while traveling in the helicopter. During the flight, everyone was enjoying a panoramic view from the sky. This time it was like seeing the glow on his face. Many gifts have also been given to CM Jobat. There he laid the foundation and inaugurated several schemes.

“The government has done a lot for us,” said the tribals who took the helicopter. We never asked the government for anything. But from cheap grain to cheap electricity, we’ve got it. The tribals said there is also a road to our village. Today, the Chief Minister has made our dream come true by flying in a helicopter.