Tribute to Shane Warne: Sachin Tendulkar said Will miss you Warnie, Yuzvendra Chahal said my hands trembling; Brian Lara wrote Heartbroken – Tribute to Shane Warne: Sachin Tendulkar said – you will be missed Warney, Yuzvendra Chahal said – my hands are trembling; Brian Lara wrote

Shane Warne Death: Former Australian cricket team player Shane Warne died of a heart attack in Thailand. He was 52 years old. Apart from the sports world, film personalities and politicians have also paid tribute to him on his sudden demise.

Tribute to Shane Warne: The sports world as well as the politicians and the film world are in mourning over the untimely demise of the great Australian spinner Shane Warne. He has been paid tribute on social media by current and former sportspersons, politicians, film personalities from all over the world on Twitter. Sachin Tendulkar wrote that you will be missed Warney. Yuzvendra Chahal also got very emotional while paying tribute to Shane Warne. He wrote that his hands were trembling. Brian Lara, who made the record for the most runs in an innings of Test cricket, wrote that he was heartbroken.

Sachin Tendulkar: Shocked. Will miss you, Warney. There was never a boring moment with you on or off the field. Will always remember our rivalry on the field and the jokes outside. You had a special place in your mind for India and for you in the mind of Indians. gone to soon.

Virat Kohli: Life is so unpredictable and volatile. Can’t believe the passing of a great player whom I knew off the field as well. Greatest player to turn the cricket ball #GOAT (Greatest of All Time)

Yuzvendra Chahal: My hands are trembling as I write this, I can feel this thing. The reason for my becoming a leg spinner. From childhood my inspiration my idol. Legend, Rest in Peace.

Brian Lara: Broken heart emoji and wordless at the moment. I really don’t know how to describe this situation. My friend is gone!! We have lost one of the greatest players of all time!! My sympathies are with his family. RIP Varney!! you will be missed.

Yuvraj Singh: Sad day for world cricket. First Rodney Marsh and now Shane Warne. Heart is broken. Have fond memories of playing with Warne. He was a magician of spin and a legend of cricket. Gone ahead of time. He will be sorely missed. My condolences to his family.

VVS Laxman: absolutely incredible. I don’t have words. Legend and one of the greatest players. Gone so soon Condolences to his family and friends.

Gautam Gambhir (BJP MP from East Delhi and former cricketer): With natural talent, attitudes like him are rare. Shane Warne made bowling magic. RIP.

Harbhajan Singh: Can’t believe Shane Warne is no more. God rest your soul my hero. Doesn’t want to believe it. I am completely broken.

Smriti Irani (Union Minister): I wish this news is not true. A legend and great cricketer. Thanks Shane Warne for the game, for the memories. RIP. Manish Sisodia (Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi): Shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans around the world.

Virender Sehwag: One of the greatest spinners in the world to make spin ‘cool’ Shane Warne Not anymore. Life is very fragile, but it is hard to trust. My condolences to his family, friends and fans.

Irfan Pathan: Shane Warne was the favorite of the audience. Spin Wizard. Legend of Australian Cricket. First captain to win IPL. He will be missed. Brendon McCullum: No, no. Heart is broken. From now on the lack of ‘The King’ started missing. Adam Gilchrist: (broken heart emoji, no words).

PR Sreejesh (Indian Hockey Player): Nothing was going to make our childhood special. RIP Legend. Sunil Chhetri (Indian Football Captain): Shocked by the news of Shane Warne’s passing. Grown up watching his game and taking inspiration from him. irreparable damage.

Shoaib Akhtar: It will take a long time to overcome this shortcoming. great Shane Warne is no longer with us. Babar Azam: It’s hard to believe this. Irreparable loss to the cricket world. He inspired generations with his magical leg spin. You will always be missed Shane Warne. My condolences to his family, friends and fans.

Shilpa Shetty (Actress and former co-owner of Rajasthan Royals): Legends live on forever. Shahid Afridi: Cricket lost the university of leg spin bowling. From the beginning of my career, I was a fan of his bowling and it was always special to play against him. My condolences to his family.

Delhi Capitals: gone to soon. The legendary spinner and one of the most influential players in the history of the game breathed his last today. Rishabh Pant: It was quite a shock to hear the news of the passing of legend Shane Warne. He was the greatest spin bowler of all time.