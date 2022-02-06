Tributes keep pouring in as Lata Mangeshkar rests in peace | Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar continues

Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar Paying tribute to Lata ji, Diy Mirza wrote – Lata ji's voice, will always be the voice of India. May our India's voice nightingale, our Bharat Ratna, rest in glory always. om Shanti. gave love and belonging to the little ones Paying tribute to Lata ji, Priyanka Chopra wrote – Your music will never end. om Shanti. While tweeting Madhuri Dixit wrote – Deeply saddened by the passing of the voice that is the definition of Indian music. It was an honor for me to receive your love and belonging. You will never be forgotten. Beautiful memory of Kapil Sharma Kapil Sharma wrote while tweeting – Goodbye Lata didi. Meetings with you and your lovely words will always be remembered. Many generations to come will continue to learn a lot from your songs. You will always be in our hearts. Our National Heritage Lata ji Shabana Azmi tweeted and wrote – Lata ji, our national heritage is no more. His voice illuminates our lives, comforts us when we are sad, gives us strength when we are broken. Thank you Lata ji, may your soul rest in peace. On the other hand, Farah Khan tweeted and wrote – Legends are always immortal. Thank you Lata ji for your songs. Ajay Devgan remembered Paying tribute, Ajay Devgan wrote – An icon forever. I will always keep his legacy as a legacy. How lucky we are to have grown up listening to Lata ji's songs. om Shanti. My deepest condolences to the Mangeshkar family.

Akshay Kumar expressed condolences

Paying tribute, Akshay Kumar wrote – My voice is my identity, remember it. And how can anyone forget such a voice? Deeply saddened by the news of Lata ji’s passing. I pray for the peace of his soul. All my condolences to the Mangeshkar family.

tribute to sonu sood

While sharing a picture of Lata Mangeshkar, Sonu Sood wrote – and she will live forever.

Last salute to the new generation of actors

Bhumi Pednekar tweeted and wrote – Today is a very sad day for us and we have lost a lot. Ma’am your legacy will always be with us. My condolences to the family and fans of Lata ji. om Shanti. At the same time, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt also paid tribute to Lata ji.

Ayushmann Khurrana opened the box of memories

Paying tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote – Lata ji’s passing is a big loss for this country. I have always grown up listening to her songs as she was my grandmother’s favorite singer. So his passing opened a box of memories for me. Lata di was and will always be the pride of India. His name is recorded in golden letters in the history of Indian cinema. It is not just one era, but the end of many eras. While paying tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, Rajkummar Rao wrote – Today the world of music has lost a very important note. Abhishek Bachchan also remembered Lata ji and wrote – Today we have lost the greatest. We are all heartbroken and have nothing to say. Something has gone wrong that cannot be repaid. May you rest in peace Lata ji. Thank you for enriching our lives with your voice, talent and love. We are all fortunate that we have seen the life where Lata Mangeshkar used to live.



