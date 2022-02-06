Entertainment

Tributes keep pouring in as Lata Mangeshkar rests in peace | Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar continues

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
Tributes keep pouring in as Lata Mangeshkar rests in peace | Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar continues
Written by admin
Tributes keep pouring in as Lata Mangeshkar rests in peace | Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar continues

Tributes keep pouring in as Lata Mangeshkar rests in peace | Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar continues

Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Paying tribute to Lata ji, Diy Mirza wrote – Lata ji’s voice, will always be the voice of India. May our India’s voice nightingale, our Bharat Ratna, rest in glory always. om Shanti.

gave love and belonging to the little ones

gave love and belonging to the little ones

Paying tribute to Lata ji, Priyanka Chopra wrote – Your music will never end. om Shanti. While tweeting Madhuri Dixit wrote – Deeply saddened by the passing of the voice that is the definition of Indian music. It was an honor for me to receive your love and belonging. You will never be forgotten.

Beautiful memory of Kapil Sharma

Beautiful memory of Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma wrote while tweeting – Goodbye Lata didi. Meetings with you and your lovely words will always be remembered. Many generations to come will continue to learn a lot from your songs. You will always be in our hearts.

Our National Heritage Lata ji

Our National Heritage Lata ji

Shabana Azmi tweeted and wrote – Lata ji, our national heritage is no more. His voice illuminates our lives, comforts us when we are sad, gives us strength when we are broken. Thank you Lata ji, may your soul rest in peace. On the other hand, Farah Khan tweeted and wrote – Legends are always immortal. Thank you Lata ji for your songs.

Ajay Devgan remembered

Ajay Devgan remembered

Paying tribute, Ajay Devgan wrote – An icon forever. I will always keep his legacy as a legacy. How lucky we are to have grown up listening to Lata ji’s songs. om Shanti. My deepest condolences to the Mangeshkar family.

READ Also  Amrita Singh Reveals She Did Not Want Family Planning With Saif Ali Khan Know The Reason Inside
-->
Akshay Kumar expressed condolences

Akshay Kumar expressed condolences

Paying tribute, Akshay Kumar wrote – My voice is my identity, remember it. And how can anyone forget such a voice? Deeply saddened by the news of Lata ji’s passing. I pray for the peace of his soul. All my condolences to the Mangeshkar family.

tribute to sonu sood

tribute to sonu sood

While sharing a picture of Lata Mangeshkar, Sonu Sood wrote – and she will live forever.

Last salute to the new generation of actors

Last salute to the new generation of actors

Bhumi Pednekar tweeted and wrote – Today is a very sad day for us and we have lost a lot. Ma’am your legacy will always be with us. My condolences to the family and fans of Lata ji. om Shanti. At the same time, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt also paid tribute to Lata ji.

Ayushmann Khurrana opened the box of memories

Ayushmann Khurrana opened the box of memories

Paying tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote – Lata ji’s passing is a big loss for this country. I have always grown up listening to her songs as she was my grandmother’s favorite singer. So his passing opened a box of memories for me. Lata di was and will always be the pride of India. His name is recorded in golden letters in the history of Indian cinema. It is not just one era, but the end of many eras. While paying tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, Rajkummar Rao wrote – Today the world of music has lost a very important note. Abhishek Bachchan also remembered Lata ji and wrote – Today we have lost the greatest. We are all heartbroken and have nothing to say. Something has gone wrong that cannot be repaid. May you rest in peace Lata ji. Thank you for enriching our lives with your voice, talent and love. We are all fortunate that we have seen the life where Lata Mangeshkar used to live.

READ Also  Warina Hussein Afghanistan Taliban: Warina Hussein's family fled Afghanistan 20 years ago, says situation is the same again - Warina Hussein's family forced her to leave Afghanistan 20 years ago
-->
you will always be with me

you will always be with me

Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan also remembered Lata ji on their Instagram story. Remembering him, Swara Bhaskar wrote – Lata Mangeshkar ji may your soul rest in peace. You will always be there on our road trips, at family antakshari, in school functions, with friends, in lonely evenings. Thank you for coming into our life. On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty wrote while paying tribute to him – today has sent a great one again. Our generations will remember Lata Mangeshkar singing just like that. It is a great loss for the country. While giving an emotional tribute, Anushka Sharma wrote – God talks to us in the sweetest voice. Today Swara Nightingale has left her body but her voice has become immortal forever. She will live in our hearts with her music. My condolences to his family. God rest your soul.

Take a hug that it is not a laughing night again

Take a hug that it is not a laughing night again

Anil Kapoor wrote in memory of Lata ji – Today my heart is broken but I am indebted to know this great soul and got the privilege of getting affection from him. There is such a place in Lata ji’s heart that no one can take, she has touched everyone’s life in this way. May her soul rest in peace and she will now light up the heavens with her own voices. Raveena Tandon, while paying tribute to Lata ji, wrote – Today is a day of great loss. I am one of those few special people who are fortunate to have Lata ji as their voice in their debut. You will always be in our heart. Karan Johar wrote an emotional note for Lata ji saying – Today is a very good day for heaven as a supernatural voice has reached there. I have grown up listening to Lata ji’s songs. I know that his voice is his identity and he has left an invaluable legacy for generations to come. And today the lyrics of my favorite song are probably sounding very true – Lag Ja Gale Ki Phir Yeh Hasein Raat Ho Na Ho, May I meet again in this life.

READ Also  Kapil Sharma opened up on his spine injury- I was in pain, had to off air 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

#Tributes #pouring #Lata #Mangeshkar #rests #peace #Tribute #Lata #Mangeshkar #continues

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment