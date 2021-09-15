TRIC Awards 2021: Hollyoaks’ Georgie Porter dazzles in emerald green mini dress
TRIC Awards 2021: Hollyoaks’ Jorgie Porter dazzles in an emerald green mini dress as she makes a glamorous performance on the red carpet
Jorgie Porter dazzled in an emerald green dress as she arrived on the red carpet at the TRIC Awards 2021 in London on Wednesday night.
The 33-year-old Hollyoaks star put on a glamorous performance as she posed for the photographers.
The Florentine neckline of Jorgi’s outfit left her décolletage on show, as she showed off her skinny pins under the asymmetrical hem.
STEPING OUT: Jorgie Porter, 33, dazzled in an emerald green dress as she arrived on the red carpet at the TRIC Awards 2021 in London on Wednesday night.
Jorgi could be seen rocking his heels while raising his leg up in the air, smiling as he danced a playful dance.
She wore a nude bag over a gold chain over her shoulder and her blonde hair was styled into a bob.
The television star made sure she gives the audience a complete spin, showing off her complete outfit.
Star Quality: The Florentine neckline of the Hollyoaks star’s outfit left her décolletage on show and she showed off her skinny pins under the asymmetrical hem.
Strike a Pose: She wore a nude bag over a gold chain over her shoulder and her blonde hair was styled into a bob
Give us a twirl: Jorgi can be seen rocking his heels, ensuring that the audience gets a full view of his outfit
He was later seen leaving the award in a taxi as he wore a brown trench coat.
Georgie’s outing came just hours after she celebrated her relationship with her hunky businessman Ollie Pietroski by sharing some intimate photos of the couple on Instagram.
In an old picture, she can be seen sitting with her boyfriend in a black bikini as they enjoy some time together.
Speeding out: He was later seen leaving the award wearing a brown trench coat before getting into the taxi
Pearl Whites: Television personality flashes a smile as she leaves the London venue, showing off her bright white teeth
Ready to roll: Jorgi is seen sitting in the back of a black taxi cab with a friend after an event in the UK capital
The television personality can be seen kissing her man in another while on her lap while in Saturday’s snap and in another they cosied-up on a beach while walking.
She captioned the pictures: ‘One year loving you and 7 years knowing you!!! I am one lucky girl to love you so much in your life xxx @olliepiotrowski.’
Jorgi previously told The Son of Ollie: ‘I never thought I’d want to settle down with someone so much. It’s like this club we just found and I’m like, “Ah, I get it now!” I have joined the love club.
Loved-up: Georgie’s outing comes just hours after she celebrated her relationship with hunky businessman Ollie Piotrowski on Instagram
Celebration: The star said she was happy to have found love with her man last year while the pair were friends in the past
Happy couple: She captioned the pictures: ‘One year loving you and 7 years knowing you!!! I’m one lucky girl to have in your life I love you better xxx @olliepiotrowski’
The blonde beauty went official on Instagram with entrepreneur Ollie in October.
Speaking on his Loose Lips podcast with co-host Samira Mighty a month after going public with his romance, Georgie discussed his future with Ollie.
‘I am very happy and very satisfied and happy right now. I have the best time,’ she said.
2021 TRIC Awards: Winners
RADIO PRorgramme
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp – WINNER
Kate Garaway
The Jason Manford Show
food program
Gordon Gino and Fred’s American Road Trip – WINNER
Saturday Morning with James Martin
The Great British Bake Off
News presenter
who edwards
Piers Morgan – WINNER
susanna redo
podcast of the year
David Tennant Does a Podcast With… – WINNER
Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Ekster
sh** ged married angry
entertainment
Ant and taking it to a Saturday night of December
Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad
gogglebox – winner
new play
bridgerton
From
gangs of london
Reality
I’m a celebrity Get me out of here!
masked singer
strictly Come Dancing
Play
a league of Their Own
match of the Day
a game question
Drama
call the Midwife
killing eve
Crown
Actual
A and E. in 24 hours
Living with Ross Kemp…
Repair Shop – Winner
soap actor
Danny Dyer
jane danson
Shelley King – WINNER
comedy
after life
sex education
would I Lie To You? – the winner
Day
Step’s Pack Lunch
Pursuance
this morning – winner
TV personality
Alison Hammond
Ant and Dec – Winner
Bradley Walsh
multi channel news
bbc breakfast
Good Morning Britain – WINNER
sky News
radio personality
Roman Kemp – WINNER
Tony Blackburn
zoe ball
soap of the year
Accident
Coronation Street – WINNER
eastenders
emmerdale
Trick Special Rewards
Kate Garaway
advertisement
#TRIC #Awards #Hollyoaks #Georgie #Porter #dazzles #emerald #green #mini #dress
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.