TRIC Awards 2021: Hollyoaks' Georgie Porter dazzles in emerald green mini dress

TRIC Awards 2021: Hollyoaks’ Jorgie Porter dazzles in an emerald green mini dress as she makes a glamorous performance on the red carpet

By Owen Tonks for Mailonline

Published: | Updated:










Jorgie Porter dazzled in an emerald green dress as she arrived on the red carpet at the TRIC Awards 2021 in London on Wednesday night.

The 33-year-old Hollyoaks star put on a glamorous performance as she posed for the photographers.

The Florentine neckline of Jorgi’s outfit left her décolletage on show, as she showed off her skinny pins under the asymmetrical hem.

Jorgi could be seen rocking his heels while raising his leg up in the air, smiling as he danced a playful dance.

She wore a nude bag over a gold chain over her shoulder and her blonde hair was styled into a bob.

The television star made sure she gives the audience a complete spin, showing off her complete outfit.

Strike a Pose: She wore a nude bag over a gold chain over her shoulder and her blonde hair was styled into a bob

Georgie's dress had ruffles and as she turned, she showed off her curvy derriere

He was later seen leaving the award in a taxi as he wore a brown trench coat.

Georgie’s outing came just hours after she celebrated her relationship with her hunky businessman Ollie Pietroski by sharing some intimate photos of the couple on Instagram.

In an old picture, she can be seen sitting with her boyfriend in a black bikini as they enjoy some time together.

The television personality can be seen kissing her man in another while on her lap while in Saturday’s snap and in another they cosied-up on a beach while walking.

She captioned the pictures: ‘One year loving you and 7 years knowing you!!! I am one lucky girl to love you so much in your life xxx @olliepiotrowski.’

Jorgi previously told The Son of Ollie: ‘I never thought I’d want to settle down with someone so much. It’s like this club we just found and I’m like, “Ah, I get it now!” I have joined the love club.

The blonde beauty went official on Instagram with entrepreneur Ollie in October.

Speaking on his Loose Lips podcast with co-host Samira Mighty a month after going public with his romance, Georgie discussed his future with Ollie.

‘I am very happy and very satisfied and happy right now. I have the best time,’ she said.

2021 TRIC Awards: Winners

RADIO PRorgramme

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp – WINNER

Kate Garaway

The Jason Manford Show

food program

Gordon Gino and Fred’s American Road Trip – WINNER

Saturday Morning with James Martin

The Great British Bake Off

News presenter

who edwards

Piers Morgan – WINNER

susanna redo

podcast of the year

David Tennant Does a Podcast With… – WINNER

Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Ekster

sh** ged married angry

entertainment

Ant and taking it to a Saturday night of December

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad

gogglebox – winner

new play

bridgerton

From

gangs of london

Reality

I’m a celebrity Get me out of here!

masked singer

strictly Come Dancing

Play

a league of Their Own

match of the Day

a game question

Drama

call the Midwife

killing eve

Crown

Actual

A and E. in 24 hours

Living with Ross Kemp…

Repair Shop – Winner

soap actor

Danny Dyer

jane danson

Shelley King – WINNER

comedy

after life

sex education

would I Lie To You? – the winner

Day

Step’s Pack Lunch

Pursuance

this morning – winner

TV personality

Alison Hammond

Ant and Dec – Winner

Bradley Walsh

multi channel news

bbc breakfast

Good Morning Britain – WINNER

sky News

radio personality

Roman Kemp – WINNER

Tony Blackburn

zoe ball

soap of the year

Accident

Coronation Street – WINNER

eastenders

emmerdale

Trick Special Rewards

Kate Garaway

#TRIC #Awards #Hollyoaks #Georgie #Porter #dazzles #emerald #green #mini #dress

