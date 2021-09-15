TRIC Awards 2021: Hollyoaks’ Georgie Porter dazzles in emerald green mini dress

Jorgie Porter dazzled in an emerald green dress as she arrived on the red carpet at the TRIC Awards 2021 in London on Wednesday night.

The 33-year-old Hollyoaks star put on a glamorous performance as she posed for the photographers.

The Florentine neckline of Jorgi’s outfit left her décolletage on show, as she showed off her skinny pins under the asymmetrical hem.

Jorgi could be seen rocking his heels while raising his leg up in the air, smiling as he danced a playful dance.

She wore a nude bag over a gold chain over her shoulder and her blonde hair was styled into a bob.

The television star made sure she gives the audience a complete spin, showing off her complete outfit.

Strike a Pose: She wore a nude bag over a gold chain over her shoulder and her blonde hair was styled into a bob

Give us a twirl: Jorgi can be seen rocking his heels, ensuring that the audience gets a full view of his outfit

He was later seen leaving the award in a taxi as he wore a brown trench coat.

Georgie’s outing came just hours after she celebrated her relationship with her hunky businessman Ollie Pietroski by sharing some intimate photos of the couple on Instagram.

In an old picture, she can be seen sitting with her boyfriend in a black bikini as they enjoy some time together.

Speeding out: He was later seen leaving the award wearing a brown trench coat before getting into the taxi

Pearl Whites: Television personality flashes a smile as she leaves the London venue, showing off her bright white teeth

Ready to roll: Jorgi is seen sitting in the back of a black taxi cab with a friend after an event in the UK capital

The television personality can be seen kissing her man in another while on her lap while in Saturday’s snap and in another they cosied-up on a beach while walking.

She captioned the pictures: ‘One year loving you and 7 years knowing you!!! I am one lucky girl to love you so much in your life xxx @olliepiotrowski.’

Jorgi previously told The Son of Ollie: ‘I never thought I’d want to settle down with someone so much. It’s like this club we just found and I’m like, “Ah, I get it now!” I have joined the love club.

Loved-up: Georgie’s outing comes just hours after she celebrated her relationship with hunky businessman Ollie Piotrowski on Instagram READ Also Sara Ali Khan also topped in studies, got 100% marks in this subject

Celebration: The star said she was happy to have found love with her man last year while the pair were friends in the past

The blonde beauty went official on Instagram with entrepreneur Ollie in October.

Speaking on his Loose Lips podcast with co-host Samira Mighty a month after going public with his romance, Georgie discussed his future with Ollie.

‘I am very happy and very satisfied and happy right now. I have the best time,’ she said.