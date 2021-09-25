Tridha Chowdhury Bikini Dance: Tridha Chowdhury Pool Dance Video: In the latest video, Tridha Chowdhury is seen showing a glimpse of her perfect figure.
Tridha Chaudhary, who is active on social media, often shares her glamorous photos and videos. In the latest video, Tridha Chaudhary is seen showing a glimpse of her perfect figure. People love the actress’ video and people are also commenting. Some social media users have written Japanese names while commenting on the video.
Tridha Chaudhary started her career with the Bengali film ‘Mishor Rohosyo’. She has also appeared in the Hindi film ‘Chargeshi’. She has worked with Naseeruddin Shah in the web series ‘Bandish Daku’. In the year 2016, she appeared in the TV show ‘Threshold’ opposite Harshad Arora. Tridha Chaudhary will now be seen working in Ranbir Kapoor, Vani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer ‘Shamshera’.
