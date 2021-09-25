Tridha Chowdhury Bikini Dance: Tridha Chowdhury Pool Dance Video: In the latest video, Tridha Chowdhury is seen showing a glimpse of her perfect figure.

People liked Bollywood actor Bobby Deol’s web series ‘Ashram’. At the same time, the character Babita in the web series had caught people’s attention. Actress Tridha Chaudhary, who is playing the role of Babita, drove people crazy by giving intimate scenes in the web series. Tridha Chaudhary has now shared a video on social media. In this she is dancing in the pool wearing bikini (Tridha Chaudhary bikini dance).

Tridha Chaudhary shared a video on her Instagram account on Saturday. In this video you can see her dancing in the pool wearing bikini. The song is playing in the background of the video. With this, Tridha Chaudhary wrote, ‘The Weekend Dance, make such a reel and share it with me via DM.’





Tridha Chaudhary, who is active on social media, often shares her glamorous photos and videos. In the latest video, Tridha Chaudhary is seen showing a glimpse of her perfect figure. People love the actress’ video and people are also commenting. Some social media users have written Japanese names while commenting on the video.

Tridha Chaudhary started her career with the Bengali film ‘Mishor Rohosyo’. She has also appeared in the Hindi film ‘Chargeshi’. She has worked with Naseeruddin Shah in the web series ‘Bandish Daku’. In the year 2016, she appeared in the TV show ‘Threshold’ opposite Harshad Arora. Tridha Chaudhary will now be seen working in Ranbir Kapoor, Vani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer ‘Shamshera’.