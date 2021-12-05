trinamool congress chief mamata banerjee visit delhi abhishek banerjee and prashant kishor sat in meeting

Mamta Banerjee was on a visit to Delhi recently. During this he met with many political stalwarts and prominent personalities from different fields. But Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee and her strategic advisor Prashant Kishor hijacked her Delhi tour. During this, even the Trinamool MP, who had come to meet Mamata Banerjee, was searched.

According to Kumi Kapoor’s column Inside Track, published in The Indian Express, during Mamata Banerjee’s Delhi visit, her attempts to reach out to politicians and intellectuals displeased with the Gandhi family and to find an alternative against the BJP were not as successful as they expected. Was. Many people who came to meet Mamata Banerjee became very uncomfortable due to the presence of Abhishek Banerjee, Prashant Kishor and Derek O’Brien during the meeting.

The presence of all three made the conversation between Mamata Banerjee and others quite uncomfortable and open talks could not take place. Because many people who came to meet Mamta Banerjee were afraid that their words might get leaked. Not only this, a member of G-23, a group of disgruntled Congress leaders, also wanted to meet Mamta Banerjee, but she canceled the meeting due to the fact that all three were present during the meeting.

Apart from this, a Trinamool leader felt himself humiliated due to heavy searches by the security personnel. Mamta Banerjee also complained to her people about her visit to Delhi and said that her meeting on this tour was not organized properly. After the Delhi tour, she went to Mumbai where she interacted with civil society people.

During her Delhi tour, Mamta Banerjee got TMC membership to many leaders. He got former Haryana Congress President Ashok Tanwar, former MP Kirti Azad inducted in TMC. Apart from this, he also got JDU leader Pavan Varma’s membership of TMC. During his visit to Delhi, he also met Prime Minister Modi. Apart from this, Mamata Banerjee also met BJP MP Subramanian Swamy.