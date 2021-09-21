Trinamool Congress in Goa Assembly elections 2022: Mamata’s Trinamool Congress may contest Goa Assembly elections: Trinamool Congress may contest Goa Assembly elections

Does West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress founder Mamata Banerjee want to make a political impression in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections? Amid reports that party scouts in West Bengal have reached out to several politicians in the party line ahead of the Assembly elections, former Congress MLA Gnello Fernandes said on Tuesday that he had received fillers from the TMC in the past few days.Fernandes said on Tuesday, ‘I am with Congress at both good and bad times. We have been sent fillers saying that Congress wants to take Michael (Ports Minister Michael Lobo), so why are you with Congress? But I refused to participate in such discussions.

Michael Lobo has raised questions on Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Fernandes and BJP MLA Lobo are political rivals in the Kalangut assembly constituency in North Goa. However, after Lobo repeatedly questioned the leadership of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, it is speculated that he will change his political party in the coming months before the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Political strategist Prashant Kishor’s team has reached Goa

Reports of a possible Trinamool Congress entry in the Goa elections come at a time when the multi-member-strong team of I-PAC, a political lobbying agency led by political strategist Prashant Kishor, is working on the political reality of voting. -Bound state for the past few weeks. Will be installed in Goa.

Met politicians, journalists and businessmen

The team has met politicians, journalists, social activists, businessmen and others in the state. A section of the local media has cited the name of two-time former chief minister Luizinho Falero as a possible target for Mamata Banerjee’s party.

This is not the first time the TMC has contested an election

Responding to the report, Falero said, “A lot of people are surveying. They are meeting all the leaders. If Trinamool Congress enters the political arena of Goa, it will not be its first attempt. The Goa unit was headed by former Chief Minister Dr. Wilfred D’Souza.