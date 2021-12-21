Trinamool Derek O Brien throws Rajya sabha rule book towards the chairman suspended from the Upper House for rest of session

Even after citing all the policies and principles, the people sitting in the biggest panchayat of the country are not bringing change in their behavior. Because of this, the functioning of Parliament is getting affected every time. Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien was suspended for the remainder of the winter session of the House during a discussion on the Election Law Bill 2021 in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

It is being told that during the discussion, she disagreed with something and threw the rule book of the Rajya Sabha towards the Chairman. Many people expressed displeasure over his behavior. Sasmit Patra, who was present on the chair, said that the TMC MP had raised a point of order and the deputy chairman had duly replied to it, but after a while, O’Brien tossed the rule book in the direction of the chairman.

“The way the rule book was thrown, it could have hit the chairman, or the general secretary or the officials sitting at the table,” he said. On this behavior of his, there was a silent situation in the house for some time.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien (file pic) suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the current Session for ‘unruly behaviour’ in the House He had allegedly thrown towards the Rajya Sabha Rule Book towards the Chair on Dec 21 during the discussion on Election Laws (Amendment Bill) 2021 pic.twitter.com/iSpL4oeEhJ — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021

In this regard, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan moved a motion in the House. The TMC MP was suspended after it was passed. The winter session is scheduled to end on December 23.

Regarding this, TMC MP Derek O’Brien tweeted, “Last time I was suspended from Rajya Sabha when the government was defying agricultural laws. We all know what happened after that. Today, suspended for protesting against BJP making fun of Parliament and defying the Election Act Bill 2021. Hope this bill will also be repealed soon.”

Earlier, amid criticism from the opposition, government sources said on Tuesday that the bill to link Aadhaar with the electoral rolls will address the “big problem” of multiple nominations of a person at different places and “cleanse” the electoral rolls to a great extent. will help to do so.

The claim came on a day when Parliament passed the ‘Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021’ to link voter list data with Aadhaar. A day earlier, after a brief discussion, the Lok Sabha Approval of the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 Had it.