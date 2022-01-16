Trinamool MLA wrote letter to cm Mamata Banerjee to not re induct those who left party to join bjp

TMC MLAs have written a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asking leaders who stop the Trinamool Congress to join the BJP forward of the meeting elections, not to join the party once more. TMC MLAs have written of their letter that fugitives ought to not be given a spot within the party, let those who have gone to BJP keep there.

The truth is, Amal Acharya, former TMC president of North Dinajpur district of West Bengal and former MLA from Ithar, had joined the BJP forward of the meeting elections. However now he needs to join Trinamool Congress once more and he’s additionally assembly high party leaders in Kolkata for this. BJP did not give him a ticket within the meeting elections.

It has been written within the letter that whereas holding necessary posts of the party, Amal Acharya continued to promote factionalism contained in the party, due to which the party suffered many occasions, he has additionally been accused of many kinds of allegations. He additionally made rhetoric towards you by becoming a member of BJP earlier than the elections. At current, everybody within the Trinamool unit is working in unison. In such a state of affairs, if he’s re-inducted into the party, then there can be discord throughout the party.

An MLA additionally accused Amal Acharya of factionalism and stated that he tried exhausting to defeat our candidates within the meeting elections. Now that BJP is dropping, they’re making an attempt to make a comeback to Trinamool due to its political relevance within the district. We do not need such an individual within the party. Within the meeting elections held final yr, the Trinamool had gained seven of the 9 meeting seats in North Dinajpur, whereas the BJP had gained two seats. However later each the BJP MLAs joined Trinamool.