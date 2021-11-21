Trinamool Youth Congress secretary arrested by police, 15 MPs of Mamta reached Delhi in protest, announced a dharna

In protest against the arrest, 15 MPs of Mamta have reached Delhi. He has sought an appointment with Home Minister Shah. The MPs say that they are going to sit on a dharna from Monday.

Tripura Police on Sunday arrested West Bengal’s Trinamool Congress leader Sayani Ghosh on charges of attempt to murder. Sayani is accused of threatening Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb during a street meeting on Saturday night. On the other hand, 15 MPs of Mamta have reached Delhi in protest against the arrest. He has sought an appointment with Home Minister Shah. The MPs say that they are going to sit on a dharna from Monday.

Sayani Ghosh was arrested after being detained 24 hours before Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s visit. Earlier he was called to the police station for questioning. Police said Sayani has been arrested on charges of attempt to murder, promoting enmity, for remarks made against the chief minister. He is also accused of raising slogans of ‘khela hobe’ after reaching the meeting place. Police said that during the interrogation of Ghosh, a group of people gathered outside the police station was attacked by some unidentified miscreants.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leaders alleged that their workers were thrashed by BJP supporters outside East Agartala Mahila Police Station. However, the BJP has denied the allegation. Meanwhile, Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee in a tweet accused the BJP government of Tripura of not complying with the Supreme Court orders on the rights of political parties to peacefully protest.

Abhishek Banerjee shared the video of the attack on Sunday morning on Twitter. Targeting Chief Minister Biplab Deb, he said that instead of ensuring the safety of our supporters and women candidates, he is continuously sending goons to attack. The ruling BJP in Tripura is making fun of democracy.

Trinamool Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Sushmita Deb said that our candidates were beaten up. Their houses were ransacked and no action was taken despite complaints being lodged. The police is working here in a one-sided manner. BJP’s Tripura unit spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya denied the allegations and said that BJP workers never attacked any Trinamool Congress supporter as the party does not consider it a political rival.