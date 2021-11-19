Tripura: BJP-TMC supporters clash over civic elections, 19 injured including two jawans, section 144 imposed

In Tripura, 19 people were injured in a clash between supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool at Teliyamura in Khowai district. At present, Section 144 has been imposed in the area. Police say that two policemen were among those injured in the clash that took place a few days before the municipal elections in the state. To maintain law and order, Teliyamura SDM Mohammad Sajjad P imposed Section 144 in Wards 13, 14 and 15. This order will remain in force till November 24.

ADG (Law and Order) Subrata Chakraborty said that the dispute started around 9.30 pm on Wednesday when TMC workers were protesting in Kalitila area. During that time he reached near the BJP office. He told that supporters of both the parties came face to face. Suddenly TMC workers attacked BJP supporters. After that the other side also attacked. Chakraborty said the police tried to pacify both the groups. Tear gas was also used to control the situation.

Three cases were registered at Teliyampura police station in connection with the incident. Two of these cases have been registered by the father of TMC worker Anirban Sarkar. He has been admitted to the hospital with injuries. Police said that five people, including Sarkar, have been arrested. Four of them were produced before the court, from where they have been sent to judicial custody till November 30. Sarkar could not be produced in court due to hospitalization.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Sushmita Dev alleged that her party’s candidates and workers were being attacked despite the apex court’s directions to ensure free and fair elections on November 25. Rejecting the allegations, BJP spokesperson Navendu Bhattacharya said that his party members did not attack any TMC worker. He has no political rival in the Trinamool state. The civic polls will be held on November 25. The ruling BJP has won uncontested seven out of the total 20 civic bodies in the state.