Tripura Board Exam 2021: TBSE Likely To Take Decision by THIS Date: Key Updates Students Should Not Miss





Tripura Board Exam 2021: Amid rising demand to cancel the TBSE Class 10 and Class 10 board examinations, the Tripura authorities on Tuesday made an enormous announcement. As per studies, the choice on Tripura Board Exam 2021 is more likely to be taken after the announcement of the CBSE class 12 analysis standards.

As per an area each day, State Training Minister, Ratan Lal Nath stated, "We are able to't say something closing on conducting Class 10 and 12 board examinations until we get the nod from the well being division. We are going to wait for an additional week to see the CBSE's analysis system." He additional added that the choice on Tripura Board Exam 2021 is more likely to be introduced on June 21, 2021.

On June 14, the minister additionally took to Twitter and wrote, "Chaired the Evaluate Committee Assembly for dialogue on the feasibility of conducting Board Examinations underneath TBSE (Each Madhyamik & HS, 2021) amidst this prevailing COVID State of affairs at Secretariat."

