Tripura: State Rifle jawan fired indiscriminately at his own comrades, two killed, accused surrendered

Tripura Police Department said that after the incident, the accused jawan surrendered in the police station along with arms and ammunition.

A Tripura State Rifle jawan suddenly started firing indiscriminately on his comrades on Saturday morning. Two soldiers died in this firing. The incident took place at ONGC GCS at Madhupur in Konaben in the state’s Cefazala district. Police said the attackers and the dead jawans belonged to the fifth battalion of the Tripura State Rifles.

According to news agency ANI, the Tripura Police Department said that after the incident, the accused jawan surrendered in the police station along with arms and ammunition. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased jawans.

Police said that around 9 am, Rifleman Sukanta Das started firing indiscriminately, in which Subedar Marka Singh Jamatia died on the spot and Naib Subedar Kiran Jamatia succumbed to his injuries at GBP Hospital. Apart from this, no one was injured in this firing incident.

After firing Sukanta Das surrendered along with his service arms and ammunition after reaching Madhupur police station. He has been arrested for murder.

There is no concrete information about why the accused jawan opened fire on his comrades. Police is interrogating the accused jawan in this case. At the same time, sources said that the senior officers of the accused jawan had turned down his leave application. Das’s wife is a police constable currently posted at RK Pur police station in Gomti district.

A soldier of Tripura State Rifles had killed his wife and two children

There have been reports of soldiers getting upset or frenzied in the State Rifles in the past. Earlier in 2918, a soldier of the Tripura State Rifles had killed his wife and two children with a service rifle. After this the young man committed suicide. The incident took place in the Rabindra Nagar area of ​​Agartala, the capital of Tripura. State Rifles Jawan Naik Manik Ghosh had carried out this incident.