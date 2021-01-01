Tripura: Three people arrested on charge of attempting to murder BJP CM Biplab Deb says Police Three accused entered the security cordon, arrested

Three people have been arrested for attempting to assassinate Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb. The police gave this information on Saturday.

Police said the chief minister was out for an evening walk on Thursday near his official residence Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Lane when three persons in the car barged into his security cordon. As the vehicle passed by Deb, he swiftly turned to one side and one of his security personnel got minor injuries in the incident. The Chief Minister’s security squad tried to stop the car but did not succeed.

Later, three persons were arrested from Kerchaumuhani and the vehicle was impounded, police said. The accused were produced in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate PP Paul on Friday from where they were sent to jail on 14-day remand.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Vidyut Sutradhar said that all the three accused are over twenty years old and their motives are yet to be known.

“We had sought two days police remand for interrogation of the accused, but the court sent them to judicial custody till August 19,” the source said. Now the police will try to ascertain their intention by interrogating them.





