Trisha Kar Madhu viral video: Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu MMS Leaked Actress says what to do if your sisters leaked first night video

Hot and glamorous actress of Bhojpuri film Trishakar Madhu MMS drives people crazy with her music videos, bold and glamorous pictures. But these days she has been in the headlines for a special reason. In fact, an MMS video of Trishakar Madhu has caused a stir on social media from the Bhojpuri industry after it was leaked. Now reacting to this leaked video, the actress has said that what if someone leaked a video of your sister’s honeymoon?

Trishakar Madhu’s tweet



The actress’ MMS video has gone viral on the internet. The actress has been facing constant trolls ever since. More than 100 videos were uploaded the day the video went viral. Many believe he did it all for publicity.

Actress Trishakar Madhu, who was constantly insulted after the MMS video was leaked, said, ‘God sees everything. To bring me down, my private videos went viral. It would be nice if someone married your sister and made the honeymoon video viral the next day. I did not know that there are such poor people in Bihar.