Trisha Kar Madhu viral video: Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu MMS Leaked Actress says what to do if your sisters leaked first night video
The actress’ MMS video has gone viral on the internet. The actress has been facing constant trolls ever since. More than 100 videos were uploaded the day the video went viral. Many believe he did it all for publicity.
Actress Trishakar Madhu, who was constantly insulted after the MMS video was leaked, said, ‘God sees everything. To bring me down, my private videos went viral. It would be nice if someone married your sister and made the honeymoon video viral the next day. I did not know that there are such poor people in Bihar.
