Trivendra Singh Rawat vs Harak Singh Rawat in Uttarakhand: Trivendra Singh Rawat vs Harak Singh Rawat in Uttarakhand

Nothing can be said about what will ever happen in politics. Now look, suddenly a donkey entered the politics of Uttarakhand. The means of his entry did not become the leader of any street, precinct or ward, but Trivendra Singh Rawat, who had been the Chief Minister of the state for nearly four years. One of his videos has gone viral, in which he is seen saying, After that, the sound of ‘Dhaincha-Dhaincha’ has started coming everywhere. It is being said in political circles that this ‘Dhancha-Dhancha’ should not become a ‘turning point’ in the Assembly elections to be held in Uttarakhand within the next six months! By the way, I don’t know, the donkey is supposed to have fallen so much here. If anyone ever gets a chance to read Cleopatra, the queen of Egypt, the donkey will make an important guess. And whoever reads it will know. It is said that she used to bathe in donkey’s milk to maintain her beauty. One of the characteristics of a donkey’s intelligence is that it does not engage in any action if it feels unsafe. Donkeys can remember where they lived 25 years ago. They may even remember donkeys they met 25 years ago. Moreover, the election symbol of the Democratic Party of America is also the donkey. But here the donkey is considered a donkey. At present, the donkey whose tongue is described by Trivendra Singh Rawat as ‘Dhaincha-Dhaincha’, we need to understand more because ‘Dhaincha’ has a special meaning in the politics of Uttarakhand.

The political significance of Dhancha

People who are involved in agriculture or the village should know that Dhancha is a plant. Ropes are made from its tree. It is also used as a green manure, but it has special significance in the politics of Uttarakhand as there was a big scam in government procurement and distribution of Dhencha seeds. This is the story of the era when Trivendra Singh Rawat was the Agriculture Minister in the BJP government of the state from 2007-12. The Congress had made it a big issue, saying that action would be taken against all those involved in the government. The state had a Congress government from 2012 to 2017. First Vijay Bahuguna was the Chief Minister, then Harish Rawat. Harak Singh Rawat was in the Congress till then and was the Agriculture Minister in the state government. He later joined the BJP. He first became a minister in the government of Trivendra Singh Rawat, then his ministerial post was retained by Tirath Singh Rawat. Now he is also a minister in the Dhami government. Recently, he made a statement about his own party’s former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat saying that there was a stir in state politics. He said, ‘The then Chief Minister Harish Rawat wanted to send Trivendra Singh Rawat to jail in the Dhincha seed scam but I saved Trivendra Singh Rawat by writing a two page note. After doing so, Harish Rawat told us that you are giving milk to the snake. If Trivendra Singh Rawat had gone to jail at that time, he could not have become the Chief Minister in 2017. When Trikendra Singh Rawat was questioned by the media about the veracity of Harak Singh Rawat’s statement, he said, “We are saying here that the donkey is the doer of whatever happens.” This was followed by another statement in which he made more sarcastic remarks, ‘Harak Singh Rawat is an educated man. He taught, nurtured, taught thousands of children. His character is very bright, be it financial, moral, personal, the whole world knows. I salute his excellence.

Why the fuss?

Harak Singh Rawat has replied to Trivendra Singh Rawat, “It should always be kept in mind that those whose houses are made of glass do not throw stones at other people’s houses.” This raises the suspicion that the way in which Haraksingh Rawat has targeted Trivendra Singh Rawat even when he was a minister in the BJP government, is it only his courage that he is getting strength from the BJP? Trivendra Singh Rawat is said to be unhappy after being removed from the post of Chief Minister. On several occasions he has made his grief public that it is not yet known why he was removed. If there is no motivation from within the BJP to open a front against the Minister of State just six months before the state elections, can Haraksingh Rawat be considered unhappy with the BJP? He left the Congress because he considered himself the chief ministerial candidate, when there was no room for him, he joined the BJP. He could not be claimed in the BJP. So far there seems to be no such hope. Because of this they have rebellion somewhere. In such a scenario, it is not surprising to see some upheaval in Uttarakhand through ‘Dhaincha’ in the near future.