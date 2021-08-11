Tropical Storm Fred Develops Near Puerto Rico

Ana became the first named storm of the season on May 23, making it the seventh consecutive year that a named storm has developed in the Atlantic before the official start of the season on June 1.

Extreme weather conditions Updated August 10, 2021, 11:28 p.m. ET

The most recent named storm in the Atlantic was Hurricane Elsa in early July. Elsa passed through Cuba, then Florida, eventually making her way to New York City, where heavy rains from the storm flooded subway stations and roads.

In May, scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted there would be 13 to 20 named storms this year, of which six to 10 would be hurricanes and three to five major Category 3 or more hurricanes in the Atlantic. Last week, in a mid-season forecast update, they continued to warn that this year’s hurricane season would be above average, suggesting a busy end to the season.

Matthew Rosencrans, of NOAA, said an updated forecast suggested there would be 15 to 21 named storms, including seven to 10 hurricanes, by the end of the season on November 30. Fred is the sixth named storm of 2021.

Last year there were 30 named storms, including six major hurricanes, forcing meteorologists to exhaust the alphabet for the second time and use the Greek letters.

It was the highest number of storms on record, exceeding 28 in 2005, and included the second highest number of hurricanes on record.

