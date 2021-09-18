Tropical Storm Odette Forms Off Mid-Atlantic Coast
Forecasters said Tropical Storm Odette formed over the mid-Atlantic coast on Friday afternoon and was expected to bring dangerous surf conditions as it moved toward Newfoundland on Saturday.
According to the National Hurricane Center, as of 11 a.m. Saturday, the storm was about 235 miles southeast of Nantucket in Massachusetts, moving to the northeast with maximum sustained winds of about 45 mph. The storm was expected to turn to the east-northeast and pick up speed on Saturday night, causing life-threatening surf conditions on a US coastline.
Odette is expected to be downgraded to a tropical cyclone by Saturday night before strong winds and heavy rain hit Newfoundland on Sunday, the center said.
By the time the storm reaches Canada, it will be “something colder and drier,” said John Kangialosi, a senior hurricane specialist at the center.
It’s been a stormy month for Newfoundland, which was battered last week by Larry, a Category 1 hurricane that caused widespread power outages. However, Mr Kangialosi said, Odette would not be as harmful as Larry.
The center has not issued a tropical storm watch or warning for Odette.
Odette is the 15th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.
It has been a few months for meteorologists as the arrival of the peak hurricane season – August through November – caused a race of named storms that formed in quick succession, bringing stormy weather, flooding and some of the United States. Destructive winds in parts and the Caribbean.
Tropical Depression Nichols made landfall as a hurricane on the Gulf Coast of Texas early on September 14. The storm triggered heavy rain in parts of Louisiana, hindering efforts to restore power to thousands of state customers who were battered by Hurricane Ida.
On September 8, just hours after Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the Gulf of Mexico, it hit the Florida Panhandle, and when a powerful Hurricane Larry was simultaneously churning across the Atlantic.
The links between hurricanes and climate change are becoming more apparent. A warmer planet can expect to see stronger storms over time, and a higher incidence of the most powerful storms – although the overall number of storms may be lower, as factors such as stronger wind shear can prevent weaker storms from forming.
Hurricanes are also getting wetter because of more water vapor in the warmer atmosphere; Scientists have suggested that storms such as Hurricane Harvey in 2017 produced far more rain without human impacts on the climate. In addition, rising sea levels are contributing to higher storm surge – the most destructive element of tropical cyclones.
A major UN climate report released in August warned that nations delayed curbing their fossil-fuel emissions for so long that they could no longer stop global warming from accelerating over the next 30 years, leading to more Bar life-threatening heat waves can become more severe. The drought report noted that tropical cyclones have become more intense over the past 40 years, a change that cannot be explained by natural variability alone.
Anna became the first named storm of the season on May 23, making it the seventh consecutive year that a named storm developed in the Atlantic prior to the official start of the season on June 1.
In May, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration scientists forecast that this year there will be 13 to 20 named storms, of which six to 10 will be hurricanes, and three to five major hurricanes of Category 3 or greater in the Atlantic. In early August, in a midseason update to the forecast, he continued to warn that this year’s hurricane season will be above average, suggesting a busy end to the season.
NOAA updated its forecast in early August, predicting 15 to 21 named storms, including seven to 10 hurricanes, by the end of the season on November 30. Odette is the 15th named storm of 2021.
Last year, there were 30 named storms, including six major hurricanes, forcing meteorologists to end the alphabet for the second time and use Greek letters.
It was the heaviest hurricane on record, surpassing 28 since 2005, and contained the second-highest number of hurricanes on record.
Alyssa Lukpat Contributed reporting.
