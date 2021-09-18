Tropical Storm Odette Forms Off Mid-Atlantic Coast

Forecasters said Tropical Storm Odette formed over the mid-Atlantic coast on Friday afternoon and was expected to bring dangerous surf conditions as it moved toward Newfoundland on Saturday.

According to the National Hurricane Center, as of 11 a.m. Saturday, the storm was about 235 miles southeast of Nantucket in Massachusetts, moving to the northeast with maximum sustained winds of about 45 mph. The storm was expected to turn to the east-northeast and pick up speed on Saturday night, causing life-threatening surf conditions on a US coastline.

Odette is expected to be downgraded to a tropical cyclone by Saturday night before strong winds and heavy rain hit Newfoundland on Sunday, the center said.

By the time the storm reaches Canada, it will be “something colder and drier,” said John Kangialosi, a senior hurricane specialist at the center.