The links between hurricanes and climate change are becoming more apparent. A warmer planet can expect to see stronger storms over time and a higher incidence of the most powerful storms. But the overall number of storms may be small, as factors such as strong wind gusts can prevent weaker storms from forming.

Hurricanes are also getting wetter because of more water vapor in the warmer atmosphere; Scientists have suggested that storms such as Hurricane Harvey in 2017 produced far more rain without human impacts on the climate. Rising sea levels are also contributing to higher storm surge – the most destructive element of tropical cyclones.

A major UN climate report released in August warned that nations delayed curbing their fossil-fuel emissions for so long that they could no longer stop global warming from accelerating over the next 30 years, leading to more Bar life-threatening heat waves can become more severe. The drought report noted that tropical cyclones have become more intense over the past 40 years, a change that cannot be explained by natural variability alone.

Anna became the first named storm of the season on May 22, making it the seventh consecutive year that a named storm developed in the Atlantic prior to the official start of the hurricane season on June 1.

In May, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration scientists forecast that this year there will be 13 to 20 named storms, of which six to 10 will be hurricanes, and three to five major hurricanes of Category 3 or greater in the Atlantic. In early August, in a midseason update to the forecast, scientists continued to warn that this year’s hurricane season would be above average, suggesting a busy end to the season.

NOAA updated its forecast on August 4, predicting 15 to 21 named storms by the end of the season on November 30, including seven to 10 hurricanes. Peter is the 16th named storm of 2021.