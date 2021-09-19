Tropical Storm Peter Forms in the Atlantic Ocean
Tropical Storm Peter formed in the Atlantic Ocean east of the Caribbean on Sunday, forecasters said, announcing the 16th named storm of the 2021 season.
At 9 a.m. Eastern on Sunday, the storm was about 470 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands and was expected to pass “well north of the Lesser Antilles,” according to the National Hurricane Center.
The center said rain around the perimeter of the storm could cause “urban and small stream flooding areas” in Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the rest of the northern Leeward Islands from late Sunday night through Tuesday.
Meteorologists have characterized the months as the arrival of the peak hurricane season – August through November – leading to a run of named storms that form in quick succession, bringing stormy weather, some of the United States and the Caribbean. Brings flooding and damaging winds in parts. .
According to the Canadian Hurricane Center, Peter’s arrival came as another storm, Odette, weakened after a tropical cyclone on Saturday and heavy rain and strong winds were expected in Newfoundland and Labrador from Sunday through Monday. .
Tropical Depression Nichols made landfall as a hurricane on the Gulf Coast of Texas early on September 14. The storm triggered heavy rain in parts of Louisiana, hampering efforts to restore power to thousands of customers in the state who were already battered by Hurricane Ida.
8, just hours after Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the Gulf of Mexico, while a powerful Hurricane Larry was simultaneously churning across the Atlantic.
Ida battered Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane on August 29, before its remnants brought deadly flooding to the New York area. Two other tropical storms, Julian and Kate, both dissipated at the same time within a day.
The links between hurricanes and climate change are becoming more apparent. A warmer planet can expect to see stronger storms over time and a higher incidence of the most powerful storms. But the overall number of storms may be small, as factors such as strong wind gusts can prevent weaker storms from forming.
Hurricanes are also getting wetter because of more water vapor in the warmer atmosphere; Scientists have suggested that storms such as Hurricane Harvey in 2017 produced far more rain without human impacts on the climate. Rising sea levels are also contributing to higher storm surge – the most destructive element of tropical cyclones.
A major UN climate report released in August warned that nations delayed curbing their fossil-fuel emissions for so long that they could no longer stop global warming from accelerating over the next 30 years, leading to more Bar life-threatening heat waves can become more severe. The drought report noted that tropical cyclones have become more intense over the past 40 years, a change that cannot be explained by natural variability alone.
Anna became the first named storm of the season on May 22, making it the seventh consecutive year that a named storm developed in the Atlantic prior to the official start of the hurricane season on June 1.
In May, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration scientists forecast that this year there will be 13 to 20 named storms, of which six to 10 will be hurricanes, and three to five major hurricanes of Category 3 or greater in the Atlantic. In early August, in a midseason update to the forecast, scientists continued to warn that this year’s hurricane season would be above average, suggesting a busy end to the season.
NOAA updated its forecast on August 4, predicting 15 to 21 named storms by the end of the season on November 30, including seven to 10 hurricanes. Peter is the 16th named storm of 2021.
Last year, there were 30 named storms, including six major hurricanes, forcing meteorologists to eliminate the alphabet and use Greek letters for the second time.
It was the heaviest hurricane on record, surpassing 28 since 2005, and contained the second-highest number of hurricanes on record.
