Tropical Storm Victor Forms in the Eastern Atlantic

Tropical Storm Victor formed in the eastern Atlantic on Wednesday, becoming the 20th named storm of the busy 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

In an update Wednesday night, the National Hurricane Center said Victor was about 555 miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

The center said the storm was moving to the west-northwest at about 13 mph, and was expected to move in that direction and strengthen into a hurricane over the next few days.

According to the center, no watch or warning was in effect, and the storm was not expected to affect land over the next few days.