Tropical Storm Victor Forms in the Eastern Atlantic
Tropical Storm Victor formed in the eastern Atlantic on Wednesday, becoming the 20th named storm of the busy 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.
In an update Wednesday night, the National Hurricane Center said Victor was about 555 miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.
The center said the storm was moving to the west-northwest at about 13 mph, and was expected to move in that direction and strengthen into a hurricane over the next few days.
According to the center, no watch or warning was in effect, and the storm was not expected to affect land over the next few days.
After Victor, there is only one name, Wanda, left on this year’s primary list of 21 hurricane names. If more storms occur, the National Weather Service will move up the list of supplementary names, only the third time in history it has had to do so. The first was in 2005.
Last year’s record season saw 30 named storms, including six major storms, forcing meteorologists to use Greek letters to identify the final nine storms.
But in March, citing confusion among the general public, the World Meteorological Organization said it would no longer use the Greek alphabet to label storms and would instead rely on a supplementary list of 21 names, which Adria , begins with Brelen and Caridad, and ends with Viviana and Will.
Kenneth Graham, director of the National Hurricane Center, said earlier this year, “Zeta, eta, theta — if you even think about me they’re saying — it was hard to have those storms at the same time.” “People were mixing storms.”
Like the main list of hurricane names, the supplementary list does not include names that begin with the letters Q, U, X, Y or Z, which officials said are not common enough in English, Spanish, French and Portuguese. or not easily understood. Languages frequently spoken in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.
It has been a few months for meteorologists as the arrival of the peak hurricane season – from August to November – caused a race of named storms that formed in quick succession, causing stormy weather, flooding and parts of the United States. brought in destructive winds. Caribbean.
Tropical Storm Victor formed as Hurricane Sam, which formed last week, continued its slow march across the Atlantic.
The links between hurricanes and climate change are becoming more apparent. A warmer planet can expect stronger storms over time, and a higher incidence of the most powerful storms – although the overall number of storms may be lower, as factors such as stronger wind shear can prevent weaker storms from forming.
Hurricanes are also getting wetter because of more water vapor in the warmer atmosphere; Scientists have suggested that storms such as Hurricane Harvey in 2017 produced far more rain without human impacts on the climate. In addition, rising sea levels are contributing to higher storm surge – the most destructive element of tropical cyclones.
Anna became the first named storm of the season on May 23, making it the seventh consecutive year that a named storm developed in the Atlantic prior to the official start of the season on June 1.
In May, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration scientists forecast that there will be 13 to 20 named storms this year, of which six to 10 will be hurricanes, including three to five major hurricanes of Category 3 or greater in the Atlantic.
NOAA updated its forecast in early August, predicting 15 to 21 named storms, including seven to 10 hurricanes, by the end of the season on November 30. Victor is the 20th named storm to form this year.
Jesus Jimenez contributed reporting.
#Tropical #Storm #Victor #Forms #Eastern #Atlantic
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.