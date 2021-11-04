Trouble clicking photos of lights on Diwali? These 10 ways to get very clear pictures

Diwali has arrived. On the occasion of Diwali, people decorate their homes with lights and celebrate happiness with their friends and family by wearing colorful clothes. On this day people try to record the happy moments in their mobile camera. But due to the high light, many times the photo does not come right and at the same time there is a problem in taking a picture of the lights shining on Diwali. That’s why today we will tell you some such methods by trying which you can take good pictures of Diwali lights too.

Didn’t face any problem while taking photos on Diwali. For this, first of all, you should free up some of the memory of your phone. So that you can take the photos you want. Also, charge your phone’s battery and clean your phone’s camera lens properly. Now your phone is all set to take beautiful photos on the occasion of Diwali.

To take photos of lights, you should also make some changes in the settings of your phone’s camera. For example, turn on Low Lights Mode, Grid Line and HDR Mode. After trying these methods, you will be able to take good photos. Also, by using Night Mode in mobile, you can also take good photos on the occasion of Diwali.

Sports mode is also included in many smartphones these days. With the help of this mode, it helps in capturing the moments of motion objects in a good way. Not only this, firecrackers mode also comes in many phones nowadays. You can also take great photos through them. If your phone does not have all these modes, then even then you do not need to worry. You can also take good photos by manually setting the shutter speed in the camera settings of your phone.

Apart from this, a good photo can also be taken by controlling the brightness and exposure. Apart from this, many lovely moments of Diwali can also be captured by recording slow motion and slow motion at 120fs speed. Also, you can take good photos by bringing lamps and attractive lights in your frame. However, zooming should be avoided while clicking photos from the smartphone. Zoom will make your photo very blurry. By trying these methods, you can capture this Diwali in a good way in your mobile camera and make it memorable.

