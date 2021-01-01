Trouble on Sachin Tendulkar off spin: A little trouble on Sachin Tendulkar off spin; Muttiah Muralitharan on Sachin Tendulkar’s weakness; Muttiah Muralitharan, who took 800 Test wickets, said Sachin Tendulkar’s weakness – used to be uncomfortable on off spin

Muttiah Muralitharan, the world’s most successful Test bowler, has spoken out about the faults of Sachin Tendulkar, the world’s most successful batsman. Muralitharan said, “I think Sachin Tendulkar used to struggle a bit against off-spin. This was his weakness. He used to play leg spin very freely but off spin he was not so comfortable. Because I have also dismissed him many times.

He said- less talented off-spinners besides me have taken him out. Although I never asked him about it because he’s a great player and I can’t ask him that. But I think he had a bit of a weakness against off-spin.



Tendulkar never felt scared while bowling, he couldn’t hurt you like Sehwag: Muralitharan

‘Sachin used to read second’

When Muralitharan was asked if his ‘second’ reads best, he mentioned Tendulkar. He said that of course Sachin understood this well. However, from Muralitharan’s point of view, Rahul Dravid could not understand the other.



The only bowler to take 800 wickets in Test cricket, VVS Laxman and Gautam Gambhir were the two batsmen who understood each other. On the other hand, about Virender Sehwag, he said that he sometimes wanted to study but never but his technique was completely different.

