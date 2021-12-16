Troubled by the falling prices of bananas, the farmer set fire to the field spread over 5 acres, people are reacting like this on social media after seeing VIDEO

Upset over the falling prices of bananas, a farmer burnt a five-acre banana crop in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. Social media users reacted fiercely to the video of a farmer setting his banana field on fire and demanding a legal guarantee of MSP.

According to media reports, a farmer living in Kurnool had spent about five lakh rupees for banana cultivation. Even after selling bananas twice, he got only 1.5 lakh rupees. After getting less money from the sale of the crop, the disappointed farmer burnt the entire crop left in his field. In fact, the price of banana in the district has come down by Rs 2-5 per kg. Due to which the farmers growing banana are getting low price.

Frustrated by a drop in selling price, a banana farmer burns his 5-acre plantation in Kurnool. Wholesale Banana price in dist has gone down to 2-5/Kg. More than 1.30 lakh farmers (80% small/marginal farmers) are engaged in banana cultivation in #AndhraPradesh #farmdistress pic.twitter.com/SvuQixkJxC — Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) December 16, 2021

However, the same is true of most of the districts of the state. In many districts, farmers growing bananas are not getting fair prices. Banana farmers have already suffered heavy losses due to heavy rains in the state. In such a situation, the fall in the prices of bananas in the market has upset the farmer a lot. According to one figure, more than 1.30 lakh farmers are engaged in banana cultivation in Andhra Pradesh.

Social media users lashed out at both the state and central government after a video of a Kurnool farmer burning a banana crop in the field surfaced. Twitter handle @MRPLovesIndia wrote that Andhra Pradesh government should focus on these issues instead of focusing on cinema tickets as entertainment is optional. At the same time, @VAJatt wrote that MSP guarantee bill can save farmers and their family members from innumerable sufferings. Modi government should pass the MSP bill as soon as possible.

Apart from this, @Harpree53797247 wrote that MSP is being demanded for these reasons. At the same time, a user also wrote that we cannot even imagine his frustration which he must have felt. Why doesn’t this country value hard work?

