Troubled by the old company’s mobile network, then port the number in this easy way, know the process

On changing the house and city, often the old mobile network also starts giving problems. Because many times the new city or colony in which they are shifted, the network of the said company is very weak. Because of this you have to face many difficulties in using phone and internet. At the same time, leaving the old number is also not good for you because family, relatives, friends and most of the people in the office have the same old mobile number.

But one solution to all these problems is to get a SIM port. In which there is no need to change the mobile number and you can take advantage by getting the service SIM port of the company providing good mobile service in your area. Let’s know about SIM port service….

What is SIM porting? Your mobile number did not change on SIM port. In this service, the service of the new telecom company starts on your old number itself. For this, you only have to take the SIM of the company providing the service. According to the rules of TRAI, you can port your mobile number any number of times.

SIM port rules If you also want to port the SIM, then for this your SIM should be 90 days old. That is, you have to take the service of the old company for 90 days. Only after that the process can be done for getting the SIM port. Apart from this, there should not be any minus balance in the SIM. Apart from this, there should be at least Re 1 in the main balance and the validity of the SIM should also be there.

how to get sim port

, To get SIM ported, SMS has to be sent to 1900 from your existing mobile number.

, For example, send SMS to 1900 by typing PORT and typing mobile number.

, After this a unit porting code will come on your number. It will be valid for 15 days.

, After that go to the nearest retail store and ask them to port the SIM.

, Keep in mind that you should carry passport size photograph and self attested copy of identity proof. As address proof, you can submit a copy of the rent agreement, landline bill, electricity bill or three months bank statement.

, After completing the document verification, the existing SIM will be switched off and a new SIM will be given. This process may take about a week.