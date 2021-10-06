Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul

The Biden administration is overhauling a student loan forgiveness program for public service employees that had become a notorious quagmire, introducing a sweeping set of reforms Wednesday that Education Department officials said will affect more than half a million people. Will help you get closer to relief. Denied for years.

Previous patchwork attempts to reform the program have largely failed, brought down by the same complexity that paralyzed the original initiative. But this time, the agency is discussing the rules of the program to temporarily clear the way for many who were reprimanded earlier. Advocates who have long pushed for such changes say they are thrilled.

“It’s a good day for teachers, nurses, service members and the millions of workers serving on the front lines of the pandemic,” said Seth Frootman, a former student loan ombudsman for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Center. “For too long, those who give the most to our communities and our country have been ransacked and forced to incur debts that should have been cancelled.”

Created by Congress in 2007 to attract people to important but often low-paying government and nonprofit jobs, the program offered a generous incentive to employees: after 10 years of work, those who had completed their federal Had the student loan been paid off on time, their remaining loan would be cleared. But for many, that promise proved to be a mirage. Over 98 percent of those who applied were turned down due to tangled rules and lax administration.