Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul
The Biden administration is overhauling a student loan forgiveness program for public service employees that had become a notorious quagmire, introducing a sweeping set of reforms Wednesday that Education Department officials said will affect more than half a million people. Will help you get closer to relief. Denied for years.
Previous patchwork attempts to reform the program have largely failed, brought down by the same complexity that paralyzed the original initiative. But this time, the agency is discussing the rules of the program to temporarily clear the way for many who were reprimanded earlier. Advocates who have long pushed for such changes say they are thrilled.
“It’s a good day for teachers, nurses, service members and the millions of workers serving on the front lines of the pandemic,” said Seth Frootman, a former student loan ombudsman for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Center. “For too long, those who give the most to our communities and our country have been ransacked and forced to incur debts that should have been cancelled.”
Created by Congress in 2007 to attract people to important but often low-paying government and nonprofit jobs, the program offered a generous incentive to employees: after 10 years of work, those who had completed their federal Had the student loan been paid off on time, their remaining loan would be cleared. But for many, that promise proved to be a mirage. Over 98 percent of those who applied were turned down due to tangled rules and lax administration.
Education Secretary Miguel A. “Borrowers who devote a decade of their lives to public service should be able to rely on the promise of public service loan forgiveness,” Cardona said. “The system has not delivered on that promise to date, but it is about to change for many borrowers who have served their communities and their countries.”
The most consequential change targets a rule that implicated an overwhelming number of applicants: the so-called wrongful loan problem. When Congress implemented the forgiveness program, it limited eligibility to people with student loans made directly by the government. Since 2010, all federal student loans are created and owned directly by the Department of Education.
But before 2010, most borrowers had government-backed bank loans known as federal family education loans. Hundreds of thousands of borrowers who worked in public service jobs made payments on those loans for years without realizing — because loan servicers often fail to let them know — that those payments wouldn’t count toward the 120 monthly payments that were made. He needed to rack up his loan to be forgiven. .
The Department of Education had long opposed giving credit to borrowers for those payments, insisting it did not have the authority to do so. But now, it is offering a limited discount that will retroactively calculate those payments, benefiting about 550,000 borrowers, the department said.
Those 22,000 borrowers would automatically have loans totaling $1.7 billion, which were wiped out because of changes to the program, the agency said. This is more than 16,000 borrowers who have managed to get their loans forgiven through the program till date.
The agency will also offer a temporary exemption to count payments made on ineligible payment plans, another hurdle that has eluded many applicants. The department also intends to automate eligibility for federal employees and members of military service, review all previously rejected applications to find and correct errors, and offer an appeals process for those who Admits they were harmed by processing mistakes.
And those on active military duty who put their loans on hold when they’re deployed — a perk they’re legally entitled to — those months will count toward their required 120 payments.
The fixes are the latest effort by the Biden administration to address widespread problems of the federal student loan system, which controls $1.6 trillion in loans from 43 million borrowers. Progressive lawmakers have called on President Biden to cancel $10,000 or more per borrower through executive action – a move Mr Biden has opposed.
Instead, his administration has paid out $10 billion in loan forgiveness through piecemeal actions targeting some of the most troubled relief programs, including efforts to help those with permanent disabilities who have been left behind by failing for-profit schools and war. was betrayed by the soldiers stationed in the areas.
Lenders’ advocates were optimistic about changes to the public service program.
American Federation of Teachers President Randy Weingarten, who sued the Trump administration over the program’s management, said the measures would bring “urgently needed relief” and “overdue changes” that would help at least 200,000 members of the union.
Ms Weingarten said former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos had failed to fix parts of the program that resulted in applications being denied or an applicant disqualified as a minor, or on the form For entering the wrong number, or for issues beyond the borrower’s control, such as a servicer incorrectly counting payments.
“It was almost as if the system was set up not to deliver on the promise of public service loan forgiveness, and what Dr Cardona and the Department of Education have done is removing administrative hurdles and hurdles,” Ms Weingarten said. said.
But there are still some hurdles for public servants seeking help. The first is that most borrowers must submit a public service loan waiver application form before October 31, 2022, to calculate their earlier ineligible payments. And those who still have federal family education loans or loans through other federal programs, such as Perkins Loans, must apply for consolidation into a new, direct loan by that date to qualify for relief through rebates. .
An even bigger challenge is that the primary loan servicer for the forgiveness program — the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, which does business as FedLoan — is in the process of leaving.
The Department of Education outsources the work of billing borrowers and directs them through the repayment process to hired vendors. FedLoan, which holds a contract to manage the accounts of borrowers pursuing public service loan forgiveness, told the agency this summer that it would not renew its contract when it expires at the end of the year. . It said the “increasingly complex and challenging” task of repaying federal loans had become too costly.
Another key servicer, Navient, said last month that it too was resigning to focus on its other lines of business. Those defection and many smaller servitors mean the Education Department will need to move at least 16 million accounts to new servitors in the coming months – a process that has been fraught with confusion and mistakes in the past. Agency officials said they do not yet have a successor to FedLoan.
San Francisco’s George R. Christy Jacobson, a second grade teacher at Moscone Elementary School, was cautiously optimistic about the prospects for relief.
Ms. Jacobson learned only in June that none of the payments she had been making on her loans since 2005 deserved forgiveness. She had also been submitting annual paperwork for the program since 2014. She learned that when she filled out a form on the Education Department’s website advising her to make her loans eligible for public service loan forgiveness. The news shocked him.
“I got goose bumps,” she said. “I read it over and over again.”
The 54-year-old was hoping to retire in nine years. Instead, she’ll restart the clock on 10 more years of payments on the $86,000 loan at $550 a month, after consolidating her federal family education loan into a qualifying loan this summer.
“I don’t think I should get a free ride,” said Ms Jacobson. “I had borrowed this money for my education, and I should pay it back. But to be 54, and to think: Oh, I’ll never buy a house. It’s like being in a Kafkaesque tunnel.”
“I’ve been told that good things are on the way,” she said, “but I can’t believe it until it happens.”
#Troubled #student #loan #forgiveness #program #overhaul
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.