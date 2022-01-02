Troy issues boil advisory after water main break [update]



TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On January 2, officials with the Department of Public Utilities (DPU) have issued a boil water advisory for portions of 3rd and 4th Streets in South Troy. DPU says the completion of repairs associated with a water main break near properties located on those streets lost water service on Sunday.

DPU said 4th Street between Mann and Lincoln Avenues remains currently closed to vehicle traffic. Motorists are asked to observe all posted detours.

Affected customers should boil water before use for drinking or cooking purposes. Properties located on the following streets which lost water service are affected by the boil water advisory:

4th Street, between Harrison Street and Canal Avenue

3rd Street, between Canal Avenue and 4th Street

Officials say after water service is restored, customers could experience discolored water and should run their cold water faucet for five to 10 minutes until the water runs clear. Customers should bring the water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using. In Additon, customers can use bottled water certified for sale by the New York State Department of Health.

For more info, or to determine if your property is affected by the boil water advisory. Please contact the Department of Public Utilities at (518) 237-0611.