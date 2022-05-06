Troy man pleads guilty in weapons case





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man has pleaded guilty to a gun charge related to an incident on Third Street in the city of Albany in November 2021. According to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office, Oursavion Robinson had two loaded guns and a high-capacity magazine with him while he was on Third Street.

The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. He is scheduled to be sentenced in July. He faces up to seven years in state prison.