Troy on Broadband Internet Speed: Troy appeals to government! Said- At least this should be the speed of broadband internet – Try to set the minimum broadband internet speed in India at 2mbps

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recommended a number of measures to promote broadband internet connectivity in India. In the recommendations sent to the government by TRAI, it has proposed to improve the minimum broadband speed to 2 Mbps. Let us inform you that currently the minimum speed for broadband internet connection is fixed at 512 Kbps, which was revised from 256 Kbps in 2014.

TRAI’s new definition of broadband connectivity

According to TRAI’s new definition of broadband connectivity, broadband is an ongoing data connection, provided by fixed or wireless infrastructure. Which is able to support many information and interactive services such as Internet access and on-demand video.

Also read-India’s cheapest mobile with 7000mAh battery, 48MP camera, price starts from Rs 10,999

Which provides downlink and uplink speeds of at least 2 Mbps to each customer. Troy also emphasized that data connections should have a minimum download speed of 20 Mbps and a minimum upload speed of 10 Mbps.

In which country is broadband defined?

By the way, broadband is defined globally in relation to the speed of the technology used. For example, in the US, a broadband Internet connection must provide a minimum download speed of 25 Mbps and an upload speed of 3 Mbps.

Also read-Check out this money saving offer! Buy Infinix Hot 10s Cheap with 6000mAh Battery, Opportunity till September 8

On the other hand, if you look at Europe, broadband is defined as “high-speed Internet that is always on and faster than traditional dial-up access.” At the same time, the fixed broadband capacity in Germany must be equal to or greater than 144 Kbps download speeds. Also, for mobile broadband it should be “3G and high speed mobile technology”.

In addition to all this, Troy recommends classifying broadband into three categories: basic, high-speed, and ultra-high-speed.

– Basic broadband services download speeds should be at least 2Mbps to 30Mbps.

– High-speed plans should be offered between 10Mpbs to 100Mbps download speeds.

– Ultra-high speed broadband connection must have speeds up to 1Gbps and a minimum of 100Mbps.

Also read-Realme 8i and Realme 8s 5G launch date revealed, processor details also confirmed, you also see details

Emphasis on promoting broadband connection in rural areas

In addition, Troy recommends promoting broadband connections in rural areas. TRAI has suggested a Pilot Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) program to promote broadband connectivity among rural users. Under this, every customer in rural areas has been advised to reimburse up to Rs 200 from their broadband connection charges.