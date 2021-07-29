TRP List 29th Week 2021 Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 to Anupamaa Know What is Public Point of View | TRP LIST: The audience has given the show the most love, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ could not even make it to the top 5

New Delhi: From reality TV shows to serials, who beat whom this time? Who came forward and who lost his position? This week’s TRP list has been released by Ormax Media. Big changes have been seen in this time’s TRP list. So let’s know what is the public’s likes and dislikes this time.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

This light-hearted TV show, which has been ruling the hearts of the audience for the past several years, remains on top of the TRP list this time too. In the TRP list of Ormax Media, this time also Jethalal and the rest of the people of Gokuldham Society have retained their place at number one.

Anupama

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer TV show Anupama is giving a tough competition to ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’ this week. Right now this is the only show which is in a position to beat ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’, and it does so many times. This week the show remains at number two.

super dancer 4

After the Raj Kundra pornography case, it seems that Shilpa Shetty has left the show. At present, the makers are taking the show forward by bringing other guests in one way or another. Talking about the TRP list, the show remains at number three.

Indian Idol 12

Although this war of notes is continuously moving towards its finale episode, but despite this, the makers are not able to win much attention of the audience. The show has got the fourth position this week in the TRP list.

dance deewane 3

Like Super Dancer, this show is also a dance reality show in which Madhuri Dixit is seen as a judge. The show remains at number 5 in the TRP list this week.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, this reality TV show has not even made it to the top 5 yet. According to the ratings of Ormax, the show still remains at number 6.

read this also: Neha Dhupia made a big mistake inadvertently, when attention came, she did this work by running

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment gadget clock’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to