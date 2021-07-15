TRP List of this Week Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah beats Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Anupama again backward in TRP list, ‘Taarak Mehta…’ made everyone leave

New Delhi: This week itself, the TRP list has been released by Ormax. This week has seen a big change. While ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has reached number one, beating all TV shows, Anupama has lost her first position and has come at number two. Apart from this, this time many favorite shows have not been able to make their place in the top 5.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, one of the most popular shows on the small screen, has maintained its place in the top 10 for the past several years. Dilip Joshi starrer show has been a favorite of fans for years. The TRP of the show was definitely reduced due to the departure of Disha Vakani, but the show has made its reputation again and this time it is at number one.

Indian Idol 12

The finale of ‘Indian Idol 12’ is going to happen soon. In such a situation, the interest of the audience has increased a lot towards the show. These days there is a tough competition between Mohammad Danish, Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukha Priya and Arunita Kanjilal. Due to the close of the finale, there has been a jump in the TRP of the show and the show has come at number two in the TRP list.

Anupama

Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer show ‘Anupama’ remains at the top from the beginning, but the show has lost the first place this time to number three. Let us tell you that this show has garnered immense love from the audience since its inception.

super dancer 4

With the presence of Shilpa Shetty and Geeta, the show has become a big hit. It seems this time Shilpa’s ghostly formula has come in handy and the show’s TRP has gone uphill. Viewers watch this dancing reality show with a lot of heart. The show is at number four this time.

what is this relationship called

Like ‘Taarak Mehta…’, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has also maintained its place in the TRP list for the past several years. Talking about this week’s TRP list, this week this show remains at number five.

missing someone’s love

The TRP rating of Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer serial ‘Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ has seen a drop this week. The show has come at number 6 this week.

