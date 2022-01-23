World

Truck Carrying 100 Monkeys Crashes, Some Escape

11 seconds ago
by admin
DANVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A truck carrying about 100 monkeys was concerned in a crash Friday in Pennsylvania, state police mentioned as authorities looked for a minimum of three of the monkeys that appeared to have escaped the car.
The truck carrying the animals crashed with a dump truck within the afternoon in Montour County, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Andrea Pelachick informed the Each day Merchandise.

The truck had been on its solution to a lab, Pelachick mentioned.

Authorities have requested residents who may see the monkeys to name state police at 570-524-2662.

It was unclear if any individuals or animals have been injured within the crash.

