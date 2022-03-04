Truck convoy departs California for DC area to protest COVID mandates; finds support along journey



A truck convoy left Northern California on Tuesday night on the outskirts of Washington DC to protest the COVID-19 mandate and restrictions, among other things, which is expected to be a five-day journey across the country.

Thousands of trucks have set sail this week from various departure points as part of the American Trucker Freedom Convoy. The California convoy left Fresno and was traveling through QuartzSite, Arizona on Wednesday afternoon, said Erica Knight, spokeswoman for the Great American Patriot Project, a political action committee that has partnered with event organizers.

The convoy is set to move to or near Washington after a two-year Covid-19 mandate and to express frustration over a number of issues, including illegal immigration, big technology companies and fuel costs.

“It was and is a government mandate, but in the last two years it has really gone beyond that,” he told Knight Gadget Clock.

The Fresno convoy is scheduled to arrive in Thornberg, Virginia, about 65 miles south of the capital on Sunday. Their destination will be the Dominion Speedway, a motorsport complex, where a trucker tailgate and concert will be held.

Pictures given to Gadget Clock show drivers being greeted by supporters on the side of the road and on the freeway overpass.

Many truck convoys began leaving various states last week. Some organizers plan to meet with lawmakers in Washington, Knight said, to discuss a variety of issues, particularly energy costs.

“Right now we are relying on Russia for oil and they are doing what they are doing,” Knight said, referring to the Moscow attack on Ukraine. “Why are we outsourcing our oil to a dictator who is just starting a war?”

Bob Bolas, who owns a trucking company, led a caravan from Scranton, Pennsylvania last week. He told Gadget Clock at the time that the truckers were only asking for their rights restored.

“What they’re seeing today is a start to what is going to happen if they don’t sit back and listen to us and get rid of these restrictions,” he said. “Because then we will shut down the country. We control this country. Not the government.”

The protests came after thousands of truckers rallied and clashed with Canadian authorities in the Canadian capital last week over the Kovid mandate.