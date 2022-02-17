Truck driver in Georgia shot multiple times on interstate in apparent road rage incident



Authorities say a Georgia truck driver was shot more than once in an apparent intersection on Wednesday afternoon.

FOX5 Atlanta quoted Cobb County police as saying officers responded to an I-75 in Cobb County around 1 a.m. with a tractor-trailer blocking the ramp near Wade Green Road.

Police learned that the truck driver had been shot more than once and that the gunman had quickly left, according to the report.

He was shot twice in the abdomen, once in the arm and broke his bone, his family told WSB-TV. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he underwent surgery. Her family said her condition was serious but stable.

The family told the station that the victim came from Massachusetts and that his dog, Susie, was in the cab with him when the shooting happened.

The dog escaped when the driver was shot, according to the family, who sought help to identify him.

An investigation is underway. Authorities have asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Cobb County Police Department.