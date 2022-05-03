Truck drivers express concern over rising diesel costs



American truck drivers have shared their concerns with Gadget Clock about rising diesel costs.

“We can’t afford to drive,” Virginia trucker Edward Fox told the News.

As of Monday night, diesel prices averaged $ 5,321 per gallon, about $ 2 more than a year earlier, according to the AAA. That price also rose more than 4% from a week earlier.

Debra, a Tennessee trucker, showed Gadget Clock her receipt from a gas station after filling her tank with 169 gallons.

“It ended at $ 999,” said the 20-year-old truck driver, adding that his tank had not been emptied. “I think that’s the highest I’ve ever seen.”

Edward, who has been driving trucks for 15 years, said rising prices were hampering truck drivers’ ability to “make a profit for their families.”

“As far as gas prices are concerned, this is just a problem,” said Lamont, a truck driver in Washington, DC.

“There are many more important things now but reducing this gas would be a blessing,” he said, referring to inflation and the war in Ukraine as top issues.

According to the Department of Labor, inflation reached a 40-year high in March, with consumer prices rising 8.5% year-on-year. Inflation has been steadily rising over the past few months, rising 1.2% from February to March.

Eric, a Maryland trucker, says war in Ukraine is a big problem for rising fuel costs.

“When there are problems in that country, there are problems in this country,” Eric said. “That problem is also for me because the price of gas is high.”

James Fox, a nine-year-old truck driver from Maryland, told the News that President Biden would have to “step down” in order to reduce inflation.

But Edward said Biden alone could not be blamed for the skyrocketing price of diesel.

“He who is in charge has to do more,” he told Gadget Clock. “He took a mess to get started.”

Debra told Gadget Clock that she was a supporter of Donald Trump, but thought the former president would do more for truckers and inflation while in office.

“I don’t think he should have helped as much as he should have, but I have no hope for Biden,” he said.