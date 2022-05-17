Truck hauling 35,000 pounds of eggs crashes on Dallas freeway



A tractor-trailer carrying 1 / 4 of an egg crashed on a freeway in Dallas on Monday, spilling right into a scrambled mess of uncooked eggs, native reviews stated.

FOX4 Dallas-Fort Price reviews that the crash occurred round 4 a.m. on I-30 close to downtown Dallas.

In accordance with the station, the Large Rig trailer carrying greater than 35,000 pounds of eggs broke when the driving force hit the overpass bridge.

Pictures from the scene present a whole bunch of cracked eggs and damaged egg pots on the street.

The truck driver was not injured within the accident. No different accidents have been reported.

The crew labored a number of hours to clear the road particles.

The trigger of the accident is beneath investigation.