Truck Strikes FDR Overpass, Snarling Traffic for Miles – Gadget Clock

Truck Strikes FDR Overpass, Snarling Traffic for Miles
A tractor-trailer that wasn’t supposed to be on the FDR struck an overpass early Monday morning, causing major traffic backups.
The incident happened around 3 a.m., but as of nearly 7 a.m. the truck was still in the roadway and obstructing lanes.
Chopper 4 was over the scene at the southbound FDR and 63rd Street; traffic was backed up past the RFK (Triborough) Bridge.
511 NY reported that two of four lanes were blocked.
