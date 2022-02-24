World

Trudeau lifts Emergencies Act after clearing Freedom Convoy from Ottawa

17 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Trudeau lifts Emergencies Act after clearing Freedom Convoy from Ottawa
Written by admin
Trudeau lifts Emergencies Act after clearing Freedom Convoy from Ottawa

Trudeau lifts Emergencies Act after clearing Freedom Convoy from Ottawa

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday that he was lifting the state of emergency by which his government suppressed the independence convoy and confiscated the bank accounts of those who had contributed to it.

“Today, after careful consideration, we are ready to make sure that the situation is no longer urgent,” Trudeau said at a news conference in Ottawa, next to his attorney general and other top ministers. “Therefore, the federal government will stop using the emergency law. We are sure that the existing laws and bylaws are now sufficient to keep people safe.”

“Of course, we will continue to be there to assist provincial and local authorities if necessary. And I want to reassure Canadians: law enforcement agencies are ready to deal with anyone who engages in illegal or dangerous activity,” Trudeau added. “Police officers will be there to protect our roads and surrounding areas within their jurisdiction.”

Canada’s House of Commons has voted to increase Trudeau’s emergency powers

On Monday night, the Canadian House of Commons voted 185 to 151 in favor of raising the emergency power, which police could use to quell any possible new blockade from protesters opposing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Jagmeet Singh, leader of the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP), backed the extension, making sure Trudeau had enough votes. Singh said he knew protesters were waiting in Ottawa and surrounding areas in the capital.

Gadget Clock is available in Canada and has been fully distributed there since 1997.

Gadget Clock is available in Canada and has been fully distributed there since 1997.
(Jeff McIntosh / Canadian Press)

READ Also  As Covid Cases Hit Record High in Tokyo, Can the Olympic Bubble Hold?

“They need to be cleared,” said Singh, who further added that convoys had been detained there.

Rand Paul condemns Trudeau’s ‘dangerous’ emergency law, similar US law warning

Trudeau said at the time that power was still needed, although police had cleared trucks from Ottawa over the weekend and were able to end their blockade on the U.S.-Canada border.

Trudeau has come under fire for his unprecedented call for an emergency law in 1988, which led to a vote in the Canadian Senate until he backed down.

Canadian clergy rebuke Trudeau for calling for emergency law, other ‘oppressive measures’

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, speaking at a news conference in Ontario, Ontario on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, speaking at a news conference in Ontario, Ontario on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
(David Kawai / Bloomberg)

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association said the truckers’ protest did not meet Trudeau’s requirement to introduce emergency legislation, which “exists for the Canadian government’s ability to protect Canada’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.” Actions that “cannot be dealt with effectively under any other Canadian law.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

#Trudeau #lifts #Emergencies #Act #clearing #Freedom #Convoy #Ottawa

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  How to Fix New York's Traffic Hell

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment