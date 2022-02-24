Trudeau lifts Emergencies Act after clearing Freedom Convoy from Ottawa



The Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday that he was lifting the state of emergency by which his government suppressed the independence convoy and confiscated the bank accounts of those who had contributed to it.

“Today, after careful consideration, we are ready to make sure that the situation is no longer urgent,” Trudeau said at a news conference in Ottawa, next to his attorney general and other top ministers. “Therefore, the federal government will stop using the emergency law. We are sure that the existing laws and bylaws are now sufficient to keep people safe.”

“Of course, we will continue to be there to assist provincial and local authorities if necessary. And I want to reassure Canadians: law enforcement agencies are ready to deal with anyone who engages in illegal or dangerous activity,” Trudeau added. “Police officers will be there to protect our roads and surrounding areas within their jurisdiction.”

On Monday night, the Canadian House of Commons voted 185 to 151 in favor of raising the emergency power, which police could use to quell any possible new blockade from protesters opposing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Jagmeet Singh, leader of the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP), backed the extension, making sure Trudeau had enough votes. Singh said he knew protesters were waiting in Ottawa and surrounding areas in the capital.

“They need to be cleared,” said Singh, who further added that convoys had been detained there.

Trudeau said at the time that power was still needed, although police had cleared trucks from Ottawa over the weekend and were able to end their blockade on the U.S.-Canada border.

Trudeau has come under fire for his unprecedented call for an emergency law in 1988, which led to a vote in the Canadian Senate until he backed down.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association said the truckers’ protest did not meet Trudeau’s requirement to introduce emergency legislation, which “exists for the Canadian government’s ability to protect Canada’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.” Actions that “cannot be dealt with effectively under any other Canadian law.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.